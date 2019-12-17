Survey: Your perfect day in Great Yarmouth

Summer in Great Yarmouth on the seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

It might start with a brisk walk along the seafront and end with a film at the revamped cinema, or begin with a dip in the cold North Sea and finish with a trip to the arcades.

A rabbit at the ever popular Joyland Snails at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A rabbit at the ever popular Joyland Snails at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Each of us probably has a different version of our perfect day - of what makes a day great - in Great Yarmouth.

And this newspaper has put together a survey seeking your feedback on such an ideal day; from morning through the afternoon until night, 24 hours in Norfolk's eastern seaside resort, where would you like to go and what would you like to do?

The answers might be different for visitors compared to people living in the town - we'd like to hear answers from everyone.

In the run-up to Christmas, when the mind turns to rest and leisure, the survey will be open, giving you the chance to fill in your answers.

And over Christmas we will then examine your answers and string together a schedule for the most Yarmouth day ever.

You may also want to watch: