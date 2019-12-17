Survey: Your perfect day in Great Yarmouth

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:53 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 17 December 2019

Summer in Great Yarmouth on the seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Summer in Great Yarmouth on the seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

It might start with a brisk walk along the seafront and end with a film at the revamped cinema, or begin with a dip in the cold North Sea and finish with a trip to the arcades.

A rabbit at the ever popular Joyland Snails at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA rabbit at the ever popular Joyland Snails at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Each of us probably has a different version of our perfect day - of what makes a day great - in Great Yarmouth.

And this newspaper has put together a survey seeking your feedback on such an ideal day; from morning through the afternoon until night, 24 hours in Norfolk's eastern seaside resort, where would you like to go and what would you like to do?

The answers might be different for visitors compared to people living in the town - we'd like to hear answers from everyone.

In the run-up to Christmas, when the mind turns to rest and leisure, the survey will be open, giving you the chance to fill in your answers.

And over Christmas we will then examine your answers and string together a schedule for the most Yarmouth day ever.

A flurry of building activity is going on at Great Yarmouth's former Royalty Cinema. It's new operators Arc say it will re-open before Christmas following a refit Picture: Liz CoatesA flurry of building activity is going on at Great Yarmouth's former Royalty Cinema. It's new operators Arc say it will re-open before Christmas following a refit Picture: Liz Coates

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Council proposing £230,000 loan to buy empty premises

This building on King Street in Great Yarmouth could be revamped as a tourist information centre with a £230,000 loan from the council. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Drivers caught doing more than double speed limit

Drivers were clocked travelling at 67mph and 64mph in a 30mph limit. Picture: Archant.

Van driver crashed into parked car while trying to open box of Matchmakers

A van driver crashed into a parked car after trying to open a box of Matchmakers at the wheel. Picture: Archant

