Quiet session attendees praise Norwich Ice Rink

Norwich Ice Rink ran a brand new quiet session for people with disabilities such as autism. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Archant

Norwich Ice Rink ran a brand new quiet session for people with disabilities such as autism.

The session provided a controlled environment with no music and fewer skaters, to give people with disabilities the chance to experience ice skating.

After entering our charity skating competition, Norfolk based charity SENsational Families were offered free tickets to the quiet session to reward them for the work they do supporting local families.

Nicki Price, 39, founder of SENsational Families, said: “This session has been great, our families wouldn’t have been able to come on a normal session with all the music and people.

“The staff were fantastic with the children, they’ve had a brilliant time.”

Sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, the rink is open in Castle Mall Gardens until January 6, closing only on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

For more information and updates, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk or search ‘Norwich Ice Rink’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

