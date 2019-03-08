'They could have chosen any day' - frustration over race-day roadworks clash

Roadworks which left people simmering in jams on one the biggest days in the horse racing calendar should be lifted by tonight's rush hour.

Hundreds of people faced delays into work this morning (Thursday, July 4) when a lane closure sprung up in Caister Road at the junction with Jellicoe Road.

And there were fears about the impact on the evening rush hour, just as thousands of race-goers prepared to head home.

Glenn Tubby, executive director of Great Yarmouth Racecourse shared his frustration saying he had received no notification of the one-day job being carried out.

Commuters caught up in the chaos this morning complained of ten minute journeys taking an hour, and a lack of warning signs announcing the hold-ups.

Buses are said to be running around half an hour late.

Mr Tubby said he had fired off as many e-mails as he could this morning to warn people heading to the races to allow extra time.

"For the last few years they have always been very good in letting us know," Mr Tubby said.

"But for this - absolutely nothing.

"The first I knew about it was when I drove in this morning.

"We have over 2,000 people here today and we received no notification.

"It is no more than three quarters of a day work. They could have chosen any day.

"We have e-mailed as many customers and trainers as we can to tell them to allow extra time.

"It is going to be uncomfortable."

A council spokesperson said: "Pothole repairs are currently being carried out on the junction of Jellicoe Road and Caister Road.

"We avoid work at peak times wherever possible, but as the surface had already been prepped for the new tarmac it was not possible to re-open the lane ahead of the race meeting.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to assure motorists the road will be clear for traffic before the end of today's race meeting.

"Race traffic will also be assisted with the phasing of the temporary traffic lights at the junction."