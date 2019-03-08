Search

Looking good! All the best outfits from Great Yarmouth's Ladies' Day

PUBLISHED: 17:31 19 September 2019

Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. From left, Suzi Nicholson, Melissa Pascall, Debbie Harrison, Emma Flaxman-Taylor, Jackie Smith, Amie Skeet, and Kim Plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. From left, Suzi Nicholson, Melissa Pascall, Debbie Harrison, Emma Flaxman-Taylor, Jackie Smith, Amie Skeet, and Kim Plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

There was nothing flat about the racing in Great Yarmouth on Ladies Day with stand-out fashion choices stealing the show and making off with prizes of their own.

Georgia Easterbrook, left, and Harriet Berry at Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGeorgia Easterbrook, left, and Harriet Berry at Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Although a chill in the air hinted at Autumn, outfits were still decidedly summery with floral fabrics bursting out all over, and a crop of bold black and white prints.

Feathery fascinators, very much a race day staple, were still in evidence with many of the guests going one better with wide-brimmed creations that turned heads.

And there was more at stake than the approval of their peers with vouchers being handed out for best-dressed in a competition staged by Intu Chapelfield looking for ladies "who are dressed impeccably, but with an exciting, unique edge."

Glenn Tubby, Yarmouth Racecourse executive director, said perfect weather had been matched by quality racing over the three day Eastern Festival, the highlight of the racing calendar.

Enjoying Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEnjoying Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The meeting was likely to draw some 15,000 people over the three days and saw the highest value race of the year worth £50,000.

"I have been here a long time and seen some very wet festivals so I am just enjoying it while the sun shines," he added.

Maria Slater at Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMaria Slater at Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Enjoying Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEnjoying Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. From left, Helen Burgess, Rachel Buller, Kirsty Storr, and Pippa Lain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLadies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. From left, Helen Burgess, Rachel Buller, Kirsty Storr, and Pippa Lain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Enjoying Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEnjoying Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Sandie and Alberto Menezes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLadies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Sandie and Alberto Menezes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Friends and family at the Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFriends and family at the Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Rebecca Gunn and her mum, Helen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLadies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Rebecca Gunn and her mum, Helen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. From left, Janet Miller and her daughter Sophie, Jade Ellis, Kelly Webb, and Donna Shuckford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLadies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. From left, Janet Miller and her daughter Sophie, Jade Ellis, Kelly Webb, and Donna Shuckford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Sharon and Steven Hanson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLadies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Sharon and Steven Hanson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Catherine and Barry Wigg and their daughter Emma. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLadies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Catherine and Barry Wigg and their daughter Emma. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Sarah Weston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLadies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Sarah Weston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. From the Avenue pub in Great Yarmouth, from left, Jo Oldham, Laura Fuller, and Sharon Hanson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLadies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. From the Avenue pub in Great Yarmouth, from left, Jo Oldham, Laura Fuller, and Sharon Hanson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ladies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Cristine <correct> Freshwater, left, and Barbara Wood, both from Linden Court nursing home in Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLadies Day at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Cristine Freshwater, left, and Barbara Wood, both from Linden Court nursing home in Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

