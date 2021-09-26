Schoolchildren's work help celebrate 'all that is good' about town

Published: 2:31 PM September 26, 2021

The artwork panels on display around the school entrance. - Credit: GYBC

Talented schoolchildren are helping showcase Great Yarmouth's history as repair work takes place at one of the town's schools.

As part of Great Yarmouth’s £2.3m Heritage Action Zone Scheme, work has started on repairing the railings around St Nicholas Priory CE VA primary school.

And the creative talents of schoolchildren from each year at the primary school on St Nicholas Road, Great Yarmouth is being highlighted as part of the scheme.

With the wrought iron posts, gates and railings, which face the Market Place, having deteriorated over time repairs are now under way

While most can be repaired, some of the ironwork will need to be re-made completely.

The concrete platform will also be replaced by red brick, to match the school building.

The repair work, which is being jointly funded by Historic England and the Diocese of Norwich, is being carried out by contractors Medieval Masonry and Norfolk blacksmith Jason Greenberry, who is in charge of the metalwork.

Artwork from each of the school’s year groups is being displayed on a series of panels around the school entrance, with a theme of Great Yarmouth’s heritage.

The panels show the talents and creativity of the St Nicholas students, and shows pride in their hometown.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: "Installation of the amazing panels of artwork is an exciting project milestone and it will really grab people's imaginations, celebrating our rich heritage as the works to the railings begins to take shape behind it.”

Paul Dunning, director of education for the Diocese of Norwich, said: “The Diocese of Norwich has been delighted to work with St Nicholas Priory VA primary school and other partners to support the High Street Heritage Action Zone.

“We have provided 50 per cent of the funding needed to transform the old railings around the school and have employed a local blacksmith to handcraft the new railings using traditional methods.

"We look forward to seeing the impact of all the heritage work going on as part of celebrating all that is good about Great Yarmouth.”