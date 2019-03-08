Rallying call over development plans for historic garden and wall

Koolunga House in Gorleston. Developers want to build on part of its former garden, now in separate ownership Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

Plans for a bungalow in the former grounds of a landmark Gorleston house involve the partial demolition of an historic brick boundary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A planning application has been submitted for a new home in the grounds of the Georgian manor Koolunga House Picture: Google maps A planning application has been submitted for a new home in the grounds of the Georgian manor Koolunga House Picture: Google maps

Herringfleet Developments wants to build a three-bedroom bungalow next to Koolunga House in the High Street but needs to break through a continuous brick wall to gain access.

Under the plans the new access will be at the southern end of the wall, tagged as “quite plain and lacking in architectural interest and detail” in papers submitted as part of the application.

The enclosed plot, which was sold at auction in 2017, was once part of the Grade II-listed home’s garden, the variety of trees lending it a parkland character.

MORE: Mystery over Gorleston tree poisoner

At one time there would have been stables, a paddock, glass houses, pond and a water feature, with French windows opening out to what is now the south-facing application site.

A new access will be made in the wall of Koolunga House in Gorleston if planners allow a scheme for a single storey home to be built at the plot which was sold at auction in 2017 Picture: Google Maps A new access will be made in the wall of Koolunga House in Gorleston if planners allow a scheme for a single storey home to be built at the plot which was sold at auction in 2017 Picture: Google Maps

There are said to be 60 trees on the site, 23 of which are only of “moderate value.”

Robert Smith, Koolunga House freeholder, said: “I do not support this application.

“This development will be detrimental to the relationship of Koolunga House to this land which has such historic and strong links as it used to be the formal lawns and gardens for the manor house.

“The environmental impact will be significant with the loss of some 26 trees. The demolition of the imposing boundary wall, and proposed modern adaption will remove an extremely rare town feature.

A planning application has been submitted for a bungalow, garage and new access on land next to Koolunga House in Gorleston Picture: Robert Smith A planning application has been submitted for a bungalow, garage and new access on land next to Koolunga House in Gorleston Picture: Robert Smith

“I believe the land and wall should be restored, and maintained as is, and remain closely related to the historic house for future generations.

“I would urge the residents of Gorleston to voice their concerns with the council, and protect their local heritage.”

According to the applicant the design of the new building is “sympathetic” to the house and other buildings within the conservation area.

The single-storey dwelling and separate garage will not be visible above the boundary wall which is described as “striking” but damaged and crudely repaired in certain places.

Places - G Koolunga , house / flats at 63 High Road, Gorleston. At one time it was the Sea Cadets headquarters ( 1946 ) and later it becamethe Gorleston and District Club for the Disabled headquarters ( 1972 ). Dated ? Photograph C2521 Places - G Koolunga , house / flats at 63 High Road, Gorleston. At one time it was the Sea Cadets headquarters ( 1946 ) and later it becamethe Gorleston and District Club for the Disabled headquarters ( 1972 ). Dated ? Photograph C2521

Some 43.5m of wall is within the application site.

The development would allow for wall repairs, add to the street scene and tidy up an area that will otherwise continue to languish and attract anti social behaviour.

It will also deal with what is described as “a blind corner for pedestrians and potential hiding spot for miscreants.”

To comments on the plans click the link here.



MORE: Tree-poisoner mystery is probed by super sleuths