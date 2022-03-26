Seaside sunseekers treated to movie star action on sands

Gallery

There was drama on the beach at Hemsby on Saturday when a movie star known for his appearances in Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, The Office and Chernobyl was spotting filming.

Ralph Ineson, 52, was seen walking in the waves fully clothed while a crew of around 20 framed the action.

The film crew preparing to shoot actor Ralph Ineson walking into the sea for the climax of a film about the reality of having OCD called Waving. - Credit: Liz Coates

The actor was filming scenes for a new short film called Waving which chronicles one man's experience of living with OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder).

The filming drew onlookers intrigued by the activity, dog walkers and children with buckets and spades occasionally strolling into shot.

Actor Ralph Ineson with a prop while filming a new film called Waving at Hemsby beach. - Credit: Liz Coates

Mr Ineson hailed the warm welcome of everyone in Hemsby describing the beach as "beautiful."

He said he had holidayed on the Norfolk Broads as a child with his family, and as a teenager with mates, and was keen to return to the east coast with his dogs.

The actor and crew had previously visited in December but had had to abandon filming due to bad weather.

Actor Ralph Ineson emerges from the waves during filming at Hemsby. - Credit: Liz Coates

"It was gorgeous in December but it is even more beautiful today," he said.

"I grew up Scarborough and Whitby way and it reminds me of parts of that."

He said his character Charlie was going through an episode and suffered from OCD, and that he hoped the film would raise awareness of the condition as well as mental health issues in general.

A film crew of around 20 were turning heads on a sunny Saturday in Hemsby. - Credit: Liz Coates

"It is quite a tough part to play, but it will be really good," he added.

Writer and co-director Steve Brumwell said in telling Charlie's story the film aimed to shake off perceptions that OCD was just to do with tidiness and order, and reveal the extreme mental turmoil inside that might lead a person to behave in that way.

Part of the film, shot in an old aircraft building in Cambridgeshire, provides a surreal look at what is going on inside Charlie's head.

Game of Thrones and Harry Potter actor Ralph Ineson facing the sea at Hemsby. - Credit: Liz Coates

The Hemsby segment covered the climax of the film.

Mr Brumwell added he was especially pleased "a big powerful man" like Ineson, known for playing tough henchmen, had been cast as Charlie with all his vulnerability and troubled thoughts.

Executive producer Catherine Benfield said it had taken two years to get from paper to filming on the beach.

Ralph Ineson filming scenes at Hemsby beach. - Credit: Liz Coates

In showing the "true torture" of the condition - but with "notes of hope" - she hoped it would make a difference and even save lives.

They aim to complete the film by the end of April for release on the festival circuit, including - it is hoped - at Cannes.

Beach goers were treated to filming in action at Hemsby on Saturday March 26. - Credit: Liz Coates

Anyone who is affected by OCD or wants to find out more can visit www.tamingolivia.com and ocdaction.org.uk.

Ralph Ineson had to wade in the water for his role as Charlie in the film Waving which tells the story of a man with OCD. - Credit: Liz Coates

Ralph Ineson declared the water not as cold as he thought after going in at Hemsby. - Credit: Liz Coates

A wet Ralph Ineson emerges from the sea at Hemsby where he is filming. - Credit: Liz Coates

Filming at Hemsby beach drew interest from dog walkers and families enjoying the sunshine. - Credit: Liz Coates



