Seaside sunseekers treated to movie star action on sands
There was drama on the beach at Hemsby on Saturday when a movie star known for his appearances in Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, The Office and Chernobyl was spotting filming.
Ralph Ineson, 52, was seen walking in the waves fully clothed while a crew of around 20 framed the action.
The actor was filming scenes for a new short film called Waving which chronicles one man's experience of living with OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder).
The filming drew onlookers intrigued by the activity, dog walkers and children with buckets and spades occasionally strolling into shot.
Mr Ineson hailed the warm welcome of everyone in Hemsby describing the beach as "beautiful."
He said he had holidayed on the Norfolk Broads as a child with his family, and as a teenager with mates, and was keen to return to the east coast with his dogs.
The actor and crew had previously visited in December but had had to abandon filming due to bad weather.
"It was gorgeous in December but it is even more beautiful today," he said.
"I grew up Scarborough and Whitby way and it reminds me of parts of that."
He said his character Charlie was going through an episode and suffered from OCD, and that he hoped the film would raise awareness of the condition as well as mental health issues in general.
"It is quite a tough part to play, but it will be really good," he added.
Writer and co-director Steve Brumwell said in telling Charlie's story the film aimed to shake off perceptions that OCD was just to do with tidiness and order, and reveal the extreme mental turmoil inside that might lead a person to behave in that way.
Part of the film, shot in an old aircraft building in Cambridgeshire, provides a surreal look at what is going on inside Charlie's head.
The Hemsby segment covered the climax of the film.
Mr Brumwell added he was especially pleased "a big powerful man" like Ineson, known for playing tough henchmen, had been cast as Charlie with all his vulnerability and troubled thoughts.
Executive producer Catherine Benfield said it had taken two years to get from paper to filming on the beach.
In showing the "true torture" of the condition - but with "notes of hope" - she hoped it would make a difference and even save lives.
They aim to complete the film by the end of April for release on the festival circuit, including - it is hoped - at Cannes.
Anyone who is affected by OCD or wants to find out more can visit www.tamingolivia.com and ocdaction.org.uk.