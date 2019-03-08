New beach access set to be installed at popular holiday spot

The beach access at Rottenstone Road, Scratby, is set to be replaced with a slope. Photo: Liz Coates Archant

Access to a popular beach looks to have been saved after a major slice of funding was secured to replace it.

Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council has been back to the drawing board several times over failed grant bids to pay for a new way down to the sands at Rottenstone Lane.

The access is one of only a handful along the stretch, one of which is in private ownership.

Chairman Adrian Peck said some £45,000 was needed to provide something new as the steps had reached the end of their life and would eventually have to close.

But now Great Yarmouth Borough Council had committed £15,000 and the prospect of unlocking new pockets of funding looked hopeful, he said.

Although no-one is sure who owns them the parish council has taken on the task of replacing them, after 25 years of salt and sand blasted service.

"We have now been granted £15,000 so now we have a third of it we should be able to raise the rest.

"Members decided that they would rather have a ramp instead of steps which means it will double back on itself and finish where the steps ended.

"We will still be going after other money and we will be having conversations with the holiday companies because it is in their interest that this happens,"

Under the scheme the existing ramp will also be resurfaced and handrails replaced.

Meanwhile, roast dinners served at All Saints Parish Hall have raised £1,500 towards the total.

Geoff Freeman, whose borough council ward includes the steps, said it was hoped the work would be done over the winter ready to open for Easter.