CBeebies presenter spotted filming for children's TV show in Gorleston

CBeebies presenter Ranger Hamza with the owner of B&D Cycles in Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Filming was taking place for the children's TV show Let's Go for a Walk. - Credit: Keeley Brigland

A CBeebies presenter and three lucky youngsters were spotted filming for a popular children’s TV show in Gorleston.

Presenter Ranger Hamza, a wildlife cameraman, and his ramblers explored the coastal town for an episode of “Let’s Go for a Walk”.

The film crew followed Mr Hamza and three children, chosen from local schools, around Gorleston on Wednesday, April 26.

The programme, which is filmed at locations around the UK, aims to encourage children to explore the outdoors and get stuck in with activities.

Ahead of filming, David Frosdick, owner of B&D cycles in Lowestoft Road, was contacted by the production team who asked if they could use his shop as a backdrop.

On the day he also managed to get a photograph with Mr Hamza.

The 74-year-old who has been running the shop for 39-years said: “I knew they were coming because I was contacted a few weeks ago.

“They had noticed my shop and how nice the window looked, so they asked if they could do some filming outside.

“I have been here 39 years and everyone knows my shop but any publicity is good.

“I also got a nice picture with Ranger. He was a really lovely chap.”

Onlookers snapped the film crew during their travels throughout the day, including outside of Clean & Dry laundrette.

Mr Frosdick added: “Coincidentally, one of the children was my sister’s granddaughter.

“They went into the schools about six weeks ago and picked some children to be involved.

“They were here, there and everywhere, all around Gorleston. They had a full day with the film crew.”