Norfolk youngsters to appear in CBeebies show
- Credit: Taryn Hart
A group of "excited" youngsters from Norfolk will soon appear on a CBeebies TV show.
The three children were selected to take part in filming for Ranger Hamza's Eco Quest after a CBeebies casting crew visited Bradwell earlier this year.
Riley, Harper and Melody, all aged six, will feature in episode six of the children's TV series which airs on Monday, August 29, at 4pm.
It comes after film crews were spotted in Gorleston back in April.
Ranger Hamza - who will appear in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing - and his ramblers explored the seaside town to teach them all about hedges and the importance of looking after the environment.
Taryn Hart, mum to Melody, said: "It was a fantastic opportunity for the children and Gorleston to hit the TV.
"Ranger Hamza and the crew took great care of the children ensuring they had a fun-filled day.
"They were all very excited to tell their school friends all about their adventure."
Nicole Wones, mum to Harper, added: "We all feel very proud. Harper absolutely loved it and she is so excited to see the episode."