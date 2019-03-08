Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘A quiet determination to do good’ - Ranworth boy, 12, grows hair long after friend with cancer lost hers

PUBLISHED: 21:01 20 March 2019

Wyatt Evans, 12, from Ranworth, goes to Acle Academy. He grew his hair long to donate it to a charity which makes wigs after a friend lost hers during cancer treatment.

Wyatt Evans, 12, from Ranworth, goes to Acle Academy. He grew his hair long to donate it to a charity which makes wigs after a friend lost hers during cancer treatment.

Archant

A 12-year-old Norfolk boy grew his hair long to donate it to charity after a friend lost hers during cancer treatment, drawing praise from his teachers for his “kindness and quiet determination”.

Wyatt Evans, 12, from Ranworth, goes to Acle Academy. He grew his hair long to donate it to a charity which makes wigs after a friend lost hers during cancer treatment.Wyatt Evans, 12, from Ranworth, goes to Acle Academy. He grew his hair long to donate it to a charity which makes wigs after a friend lost hers during cancer treatment.

Wyatt Evans, from Ranworth, had started growing his hair two years ago while attending primary school.

A friend had lost her hair, prompting another girl to cut hers and donate it to The Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes wigs for children with cancer.

At the time, Wyatt said it was “unfair that boys couldn’t do that”.

But his mother, Amie Evans, 34, told him he could - and even though Wyatt did not enjoy the extra washing and brushing, he declined a haircut until it was long enough to make at least two wigs.

Wyatt Evans, a student at Acle Academy, grew his hair long to raise money for the Little Princess Trust. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodWyatt Evans, a student at Acle Academy, grew his hair long to raise money for the Little Princess Trust. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“I actually hated it. Suddenly it got really long. It hurt when brushing, because of the knots,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt attends Acle Academy.

Staff there did not know the reason why Wyatt was growing his hair until last week and have praised his “kindness, patience and altruism”.

But what most impressed them was his “quiet determination over two years”.

Wyatt Evans, a student at Acle Academy, grew his hair long to raise money for the Little Princess Trust. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodWyatt Evans, a student at Acle Academy, grew his hair long to raise money for the Little Princess Trust. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Helen Watts, principal, said: “Teachers and most of his peers had no idea that Wyatt was planning to donate his hair. His act of kindness was not motivated by potential praise or public recognition, but by a quiet determination to do good.”

Wyatt said that when he first started growing his hair there was a “bit of banter” with his friends, but when they learned why he was growing his hair, they were supportive.

His mother is “incredibly proud”.

“In the early stages I didn’t think he would stick to it,” Ms Evans said.

He once told his mother that his hair was getting on his nerves and she told him he could get it cut.

Ms Evans said: “He said one day, ‘There are kids with no hair, they don’t have a choice, maybe I should have no choice’.”

Wyatt got his hair cut on Saturday (March 16) at Gentleman Jacks, a barber in Wroxham.

“It was very relieving,” Wyatt said.

He has raised over £700 to donate to the charity.

If you would like to support Wyatt you can help raise money here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police, dogs and drone involved in ‘ongoing operation’ in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in seafront collision with people carrier

Police launch an appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Half-million pound upgrade aims to put Pettitts Animal Adventure Park back on map

Michael Abbott, Director of Pettitts Animal Adventure Park in Reedham is ready to welcome customers old and new to the newly revamped attraction. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Most Read

Police, dogs and drone involved in ‘ongoing operation’ in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in seafront collision with people carrier

Police launch an appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Half-million pound upgrade aims to put Pettitts Animal Adventure Park back on map

Michael Abbott, Director of Pettitts Animal Adventure Park in Reedham is ready to welcome customers old and new to the newly revamped attraction. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘A quiet determination to do good’ - Ranworth boy, 12, grows hair long after friend with cancer lost hers

Wyatt Evans, 12, from Ranworth, goes to Acle Academy. He grew his hair long to donate it to a charity which makes wigs after a friend lost hers during cancer treatment.

Man arrested after falling asleep in bus lane

A man was arrested after falling asleep in the middle of the road outside Great Yarmouth's Market Gates Bus Station. Photo: James Carr.

Norfolk-based leader of Nigel Farage-backed Brexit Party resigns over anti-Islam tweets

Catherine Blaiklock, Brexit Party founder. Photo: Andrew McMeekin Photography

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Council testing Homes Under the Hammer approach to improving borough’s housing

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is piloting a scheme of purchasing HMOs and guest houses. Picture: Chris Gorman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists