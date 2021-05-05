New visitor centre opens in Broads
- Credit: Broads Authority
A new visitor centre has opened in the Broads with expectations high for a busy summer season.
The facility, situated at Ranworth Staithe and overlooking Malthouse Broad, offers displays about the local area and the rest of the Broads, as well as a selection of books, maps and gifts for sale.
An Edwardian-style electric launch called the Liana will be available for guided boat trips from the Staithe around Malthouse Broad, Ranworth Dam and the nearby River Bure.
The Broads welcomed back visitors on April 12, when lockdown restrictions were loosened across England.
Visitor centres at Hoveton, Toad Hole Cottage and the Yacht Stations at Great Yarmouth, Norwich and Reedham Quay are now open.
Anticipating a busy tourist season, the Broads Authority is asking that all visitors act responsibly in the area by adhering to social distancing, planning trips in advance and taking litter home.
