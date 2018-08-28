‘Rapid’ vehicle charging point in town car park hoped to be fully operational by March

The electric car Pod Point charging point at the A47 Brundall McDonalds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A new rapid charging point for electric cars in a key coastal car park will be fully operational by March, it is hoped.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fullers Hill car park, Picture: Anthony Carroll Fullers Hill car park, Picture: Anthony Carroll

Earlier this year, Great Yarmouth Borough Council revealed its intentions to install one of the devices in the Fuller’s Hill car park, close to the town centre.

It has now been confirmed that the facility is due to be installed and fully functional by the end of March, with the council also having selected its preferred supplier for the point.

It is part of a nationwide drive from Highways England to place points around the country, which has seen it present opportunities for councils to apply for grants to install them.

The charging point, which will be available on a pay-as-you-use basis, is anticipated to cost around £450 a year to run, with officers expecting it to provide income for the council.

Miranda Lee, head of customer services at the borough council, said in a report to economic development committee members: “The speed of take-up and demand for this facility is yet to be determined, however, the electric/hybrid vehicle industry is growing and there are a number of initiatives in place to encourage more people to opt for this type of vehicle.

“With the government also funding an increase in charge points across the UK highways network, we can safely assume this industry and popularity with drivers will continue to rise.”

Her report states the “rapid charge” point would be capable of charging an electric vehicle to 80pc power in less than half an hour.

She added it would “alleviate range anxiety by giving electric vehicle users confidence that public charging points exist at regular intervals across the whole of the strategic road network”.

Once installed, it will be the first charging point in one of the borough council’s car parks, with the only other points in the borough located in places such as garages, holiday parks and hotels.

Members of the environment development committee, which meets on Monday, January 7, are also asked to approve the proposed charges for the point - suggested at 30p per kWh.