Unless you live in a house the size of Somerleyton Hall, it’s more than likely you’re going to struggle with space at some point. And there’s only so much you can fit into an overflowing loft or packed garage.

Whether you need space for furniture following a house move, somewhere to store tools and equipment, or a place for all those bits and bobs that you just can’t bring yourself to throw away or sell, self storage could be the answer.

Ready Steady Store is a trusted, nationwide self storage company with two sites in Great Yarmouth at Bowling Green Walk and Southtown Road where you’ll find a wide range of different spaces to meet your storage needs – from small lockers to units the size of a double garage.

Award-winning customer service

If you’ve never hired a self storage space before, the friendly team of experts at Ready Steady Store will make sure the whole process goes as smoothly as possible. That’s because great customer service is a big part of what they do. In fact, independent review platform Feefo has given them a Platinum Trusted Service Award for consistently delivering excellence.

Safe and sound

Both of Ready Steady Store’s storage sites in Great Yarmouth are indoors. The sites have round the clock CCTV at all entrances and exits, along with other extensive security features which have been carefully designed by industry experts. Staff do not have access to your unit and you’ll use your own padlock and key to lock your unit.

For added peace of mind, 24/7 access is available to customers at both stores, so you can visit your unit at any time of the day, even when the store receptions are closed.

Affordable storage

Ready Steady Store is currently offering up to 12 weeks at half price on all its storage units in Great Yarmouth. And, with a special £19 deal with Enterprise van hire, you can move all your items at an affordable rate, too.

To find out more, please go to www.readysteadystore.com/self-storage/great-yarmouth