65,000 attend Out There Festival

Published: 5:06 PM September 21, 2021

Organisers of a popular street performance festival have announced a record-breaking crowd of 65,000 people attended the latest installment of the circus-inspired extravaganza.

The Out There Festival, which took place over the weekend in Great Yarmouth, welcomed over 65,000 visitors to the town.

Joe Mackintosh, chief executive for Out There Arts, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the success of this year’s festival.

"This is even greater than the record breaking 2019 edition of the festival and our audiences have been so happy to be back.

Fun day in Great Yarmouth PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

“The festival is made by a team of over 400 artists, crew, volunteers, caterers, workshop leaders, professional delegates.

"It was so joyous for all to be reconnected with each other after such a long time.

"Many artists told us they had been on the brink of quitting the industry and that this had energised and inspired them to continue and rise again.”

Highlights that made it unique for this year included a beach performance of Gorilla Circus with show Unity and a fun Friday night beach party in Cobholm.