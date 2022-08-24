Black Beauty author art competition launched by horse charity

Anna Sewell House is the property second on the left and has been taken on by Redwings - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A Norfolk horse charity has launched an art and poetry competition based around Black Beauty author Anna Sewell.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary has launched the competition to mark its taking over of the Great Yarmouth house Miss Sewell was born in in 1820.

The charity plans to open up Anna Sewell House on Church Plain to let people find out about its work and the life of the author.

A portrait of author Anna Sewell who wrote Black Beauty. - Credit: Supplied

The competition will ask people to produce artwork or poetry based on the question 'What does Black Beauty mean to you?'.

Entries will be judged in the age categories 18+, 10-18 and under 10s.

Entries will be displayed in the house once it is open to the public, and a winner and runner-up will be decided for each category.

Winners will receive a sponsorship of the charity’s Adoption Star Maya, a Friesian mare rescued from neglect, who is affectionately known as Redwings’ ‘very own Black Beauty’.

Maya is Redwings' very own 'Black Beauty' - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Entries, which can be in any medium, can be submitted by post to Black Beauty Competition, Redwings Horse Sanctuary, Hapton, Norfolk, NR15 1SP. Enclose contact details.