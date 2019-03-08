Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Adopt a pony and you'll be invited to its birthday party

PUBLISHED: 14:55 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 11 July 2019

Pretty dapple grey pony Lily, who lives at Redwings Caldecott in Norfolk, has joined the charity's popular adoption scheme. Picture: Redwings.

Pretty dapple grey pony Lily, who lives at Redwings Caldecott in Norfolk, has joined the charity's popular adoption scheme. Picture: Redwings.

Archant

A pony and mule are up for adoption at a sanctuary outside Great Yarmouth.

Noah the mule is one of the Redwings' latest adoption stars living at the charity's Caldecott visitor centre in Norfolk. Picture: Redwings.Noah the mule is one of the Redwings' latest adoption stars living at the charity's Caldecott visitor centre in Norfolk. Picture: Redwings.

The animals, Lily and Noah, both live at the Redwings' Caldecott visitor centre and have been announced as the charity's latest 'adoption stars'.

The Redwings adoption scheme, running for more than 30 years, allows supporters to sponsor a rescued horse or donkey for £15 a year.

Every penny goes towards the care of the animals on the sanctuary.

Sponsors are kept up to date with letters and online blog entries.

They can also visit their four-legged friends for free and are invited to the birthday.

Noah went to Redwings in 2010 after his owner began to struggled with their care.

You may also want to watch:

Lily arrived in 2013 from another animal rehoming charity.

For more information or to adopt Lily and Noah, call 01508 481000 or visit www.redwings.org.uk/adopt.

Most Read

New homes on site of former Pontins holiday park given green light

Plans to redvelop the former Pontins site at Hemsby into new homes have been approved. Picture: Simon Carter

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Driver seen leaving pub charged in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth police charged a man with drink-driving on July 8 after spotting him leave a pub and get into a car. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

‘We’re devastated’ - family heartbroken after home ransacked by thieves

John Allitt, 33, had his home in Gorleston ransacked last month. Picture: John Allitt

‘I just couldn’t get my hand out’ - Gorleston man describes letterbox drama

Ricky Scarff, 31, from Gorleston, had to call the fire service after his hand got trapped in his letterbox. Picture: Ricky Scarff.

Most Read

New homes on site of former Pontins holiday park given green light

Plans to redvelop the former Pontins site at Hemsby into new homes have been approved. Picture: Simon Carter

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Driver seen leaving pub charged in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth police charged a man with drink-driving on July 8 after spotting him leave a pub and get into a car. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

‘We’re devastated’ - family heartbroken after home ransacked by thieves

John Allitt, 33, had his home in Gorleston ransacked last month. Picture: John Allitt

‘I just couldn’t get my hand out’ - Gorleston man describes letterbox drama

Ricky Scarff, 31, from Gorleston, had to call the fire service after his hand got trapped in his letterbox. Picture: Ricky Scarff.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Man appears in court over Norfolk couple’s fatal crash

John and Sharon Cooper from Gorleston who died in the crash in Scotland. Photo: Police Scotland

‘He has seized his second chance’ - Former convict to run iconic Yarmouth pub

Blendi Kellici, 30, new landlord of Peggotty's, a popular pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Aerial pictures show new trains housed in mid-Norfolk

Aerial views of the new Greater Anglia trains being stored on the Mid-Norfolk railway. Picture: Mike Page

Protests as fears early Friday closing could be coming to Norfolk schools due to budget cuts

Unison members and borough councillors took their protest about cuts in education to St Nicholas Priory Primary School in Great Yarmouth Picture: UNISON

Adopt a pony and you’ll be invited to its birthday party

Pretty dapple grey pony Lily, who lives at Redwings Caldecott in Norfolk, has joined the charity's popular adoption scheme. Picture: Redwings.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists