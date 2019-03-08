Adopt a pony and you'll be invited to its birthday party

Pretty dapple grey pony Lily, who lives at Redwings Caldecott in Norfolk, has joined the charity's popular adoption scheme. Picture: Redwings. Archant

A pony and mule are up for adoption at a sanctuary outside Great Yarmouth.

Noah the mule is one of the Redwings' latest adoption stars living at the charity's Caldecott visitor centre in Norfolk. Picture: Redwings. Noah the mule is one of the Redwings' latest adoption stars living at the charity's Caldecott visitor centre in Norfolk. Picture: Redwings.

The animals, Lily and Noah, both live at the Redwings' Caldecott visitor centre and have been announced as the charity's latest 'adoption stars'.

The Redwings adoption scheme, running for more than 30 years, allows supporters to sponsor a rescued horse or donkey for £15 a year.

Every penny goes towards the care of the animals on the sanctuary.

Sponsors are kept up to date with letters and online blog entries.

They can also visit their four-legged friends for free and are invited to the birthday.

Noah went to Redwings in 2010 after his owner began to struggled with their care.

Lily arrived in 2013 from another animal rehoming charity.

For more information or to adopt Lily and Noah, call 01508 481000 or visit www.redwings.org.uk/adopt.