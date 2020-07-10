Norfolk horse sanctuary to reopen in time for Norfolk Day

Fox, left, with his friend Bungle at the Caldecott centre.

A much loved horse sanctuary is set to reopen its centres for the first time in three months.

Noah the mule is one of the Redwings' latest adoption stars living at the charity's Caldecott visitor centre in Norfolk. Picture: Redwings. Noah the mule is one of the Redwings' latest adoption stars living at the charity's Caldecott visitor centre in Norfolk. Picture: Redwings.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Caldecott, near Great Yarmouth, will become the first of the charity’s centres to reopen on Saturday, July 25, to coincide with this year’s Norfolk Day celebrations.

Lynn Cutress, Redwings’ chief executive, said: “Having to close our doors to visitors, while the right thing to do at the time, significantly impacted our ability to fundraise – a devastating blow for a charity that is 100pc funded by donations from the public.

“Our centres provide valuable outdoor space to enjoy time with the whole family.

“We, and our four-legged friends, can’t wait to welcome you back!”

All visitors must book a time slot through Redwings for their arrival to ensure of people at the centres remains at a safe level.

Redwings Aylsham will open its doors on Saturday, August 8.