Holidaymakers face ‘chaotic scene’ as boats return to Broads
PUBLISHED: 15:04 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 16 July 2020
A bottleneck of boats brought dramatic scenes to a bridge on the River Yare as holidaymakers returned to the Broads.
Larger vessels coming from Brundall on Thursday morning (July 16) caused congestion as they were passing under Reedham Bridge.
A passenger on a boat travelling the other direction said that after they went through the bridge the scene “opened to chaos on the other side”.
“There were loads of holiday makers waiting to go through, with some boats stuck sideways across the river,” she said.
A spokesperson for the Broads Authority said: “A few larger boats were coming under the bridge from Brundall. There was some slight congestion until they passed.”
By 1pm, the authority said, the river was quiet again.
Last month day boats, canoes and other watercraft were given the all clear to return to the waters of the Broads.
