Jewellery and clothing worth more than £800 stolen
PUBLISHED: 09:17 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 29 October 2019
Archant
Jewellery, clothing and headphones worth more than £1000 were stolen in a village.
The burglary, where the keys to a V10 transporter van were also taken, happened at a property in The Havaker, Reedham, between 9am on October 6 and 7.40pm on Thursday October 24.
The clothing taken included a green 1951 Parka jacket, two pairs of walking boots and some blue Powerbeats headphones worth £200.
Anyone with information should contact DC Gavin Rivett on 101 quoting crime number 36/74848/19.
