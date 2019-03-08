Search

Jewellery and clothing worth more than £800 stolen

PUBLISHED: 09:17 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 29 October 2019

More than £800 of jewellery and clothing were stolen in Reedham. Picture: Archant

Archant

Jewellery, clothing and headphones worth more than £1000 were stolen in a village.

The burglary, where the keys to a V10 transporter van were also taken, happened at a property in The Havaker, Reedham, between 9am on October 6 and 7.40pm on Thursday October 24.

The clothing taken included a green 1951 Parka jacket, two pairs of walking boots and some blue Powerbeats headphones worth £200.

Anyone with information should contact DC Gavin Rivett on 101 quoting crime number 36/74848/19.

