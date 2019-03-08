Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Swing bridge to be closed for repair work

PUBLISHED: 11:02 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 12 March 2019

The Reedham swing bridge will be closed as Network Rail carry out its signalling renewals project. Picture: James Bass

The Reedham swing bridge will be closed as Network Rail carry out its signalling renewals project. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2014

A swing bridge which allows boats to travel through to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft on the River Yare will be closed for repair work.

The Reedham railway swing bridge will be out of use for vessel traffic from Saturday, March 23 to Sunday March 24.

Network Rail is carrying out its signalling renewals project during this time with the bridge being locked down in either the open or closed position.

The bridge will be closed from 4pm on March 24 to 6am on March 25 while the work is carried out.

Vessels wishing to have access under the bridge need to make advanced plans during these times.

Most Read

Teenager charged following stabbing in Bradwell

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing in Bunnewell Avenue, Bradwell. Picture: Jacob Massey

Police car crashes on A47

Aerial view of Postwick park and ride, Postwick Bridge and the Southern Bypass. Picture: James Bass Copy: Chris Starkie For: EDP BUSINESS EDP Pics © 2005 Tel: (01603) 772434

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Marooned: Why has this 9,000-tonne rig mysteriously appeared in a Norfolk port?

Seajacks Scylla currently docked in Great Yarmouth's Outer Harbour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New £12m specialist school to be built on vacant town site

Alderman Swindell Primary School before its closure in 2018. A new school for children with emotional and mental health needs is set to be built on the site in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Teenager charged following stabbing in Bradwell

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing in Bunnewell Avenue, Bradwell. Picture: Jacob Massey

Police car crashes on A47

Aerial view of Postwick park and ride, Postwick Bridge and the Southern Bypass. Picture: James Bass Copy: Chris Starkie For: EDP BUSINESS EDP Pics © 2005 Tel: (01603) 772434

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Marooned: Why has this 9,000-tonne rig mysteriously appeared in a Norfolk port?

Seajacks Scylla currently docked in Great Yarmouth's Outer Harbour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New £12m specialist school to be built on vacant town site

Alderman Swindell Primary School before its closure in 2018. A new school for children with emotional and mental health needs is set to be built on the site in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Swing bridge to be closed for repair work

The Reedham swing bridge will be closed as Network Rail carry out its signalling renewals project. Picture: James Bass

‘There’s no plaice to hide’ police dog sniffs out man hiding in a fish and chip shop

Police have arrested a man who tried to flee the scene of a break in. Picture: Archant

Passengers face weekend of rail disruption from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft

Trains running from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be suspended over the weekend. Picture: Archant

Weather warning issued as region braced for more strong winds

A yellow weather warning remains in place across Norfolk and Suffolk. Photo: PA

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists