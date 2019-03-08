Swing bridge to be closed for repair work
PUBLISHED: 11:02 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 12 March 2019
A swing bridge which allows boats to travel through to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft on the River Yare will be closed for repair work.
The Reedham railway swing bridge will be out of use for vessel traffic from Saturday, March 23 to Sunday March 24.
Network Rail is carrying out its signalling renewals project during this time with the bridge being locked down in either the open or closed position.
The bridge will be closed from 4pm on March 24 to 6am on March 25 while the work is carried out.
Vessels wishing to have access under the bridge need to make advanced plans during these times.