Swing bridge to be closed for repair work

The Reedham swing bridge will be closed as Network Rail carry out its signalling renewals project. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2014

A swing bridge which allows boats to travel through to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft on the River Yare will be closed for repair work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Urgent Boating News - Network Rail are delivering a signalling renewals project along the Norwich to Lowestoft line. From 4pm on 24 March to 6am on 25 March, Reedham Swing Bridge will be closed to allow signalling and commissioning works.



For more info: https://t.co/RcX12GB4oV — Broads Authority (@BroadsAuth) March 11, 2019

The Reedham railway swing bridge will be out of use for vessel traffic from Saturday, March 23 to Sunday March 24.

Network Rail is carrying out its signalling renewals project during this time with the bridge being locked down in either the open or closed position.

The bridge will be closed from 4pm on March 24 to 6am on March 25 while the work is carried out.

Vessels wishing to have access under the bridge need to make advanced plans during these times.