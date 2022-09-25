News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Seafront tennis courts poised for £116,000 revamp

Liz Coates

Published: 3:55 PM September 25, 2022
Gorleston tennis courts with weeds growing through the asphalt.

Gorleston tennis courts have weeds growing through the asphalt. - Credit: Supplied

Six tennis courts whose untidy state is a source of local frustration are set for a makeover.

Funding worth £116,050 is being served up by the government and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) as part of a £30m package to increase participation in the game.

Under the plans the six courts at Gorleston will all be resurfaced, with 33m of new fencing and a "smart" gate and booking system that provides users with a pin number.

Weeds growing on top of Gorleston tennis courts

The condition of the tennis courts along the clifftop in Gorleston has been a source of frustration. - Credit: Supplied

A report to Great Yarmouth Borough Council's policy and resources committee sets out the proposals tagging them "a fantastic opportunity".

It says their poor condition and location in one of the country's most deprived boroughs makes them ripe for renovation, with a varied programme of coaching and sessions targeting specific groups set to spring up.

With work expected to start soon the new courts will open in time for the 2023 season, running from April 1 to September 30.

Prices will be £7 an hour with a limited number of season tickets available for £50.

The courts will be available for 78 hours a week, opening from 8am to 8pm weekdays and 9am to 6pm weekends.

The papers read: "Developments such as this have great potential to drive people of all ages towards affordable, engaging and accessible physical activity opportunities – which will ultimately support various health and wellbeing outcomes that are of the highest importance in the borough.

"Due to the very poor condition of the courts the LTA has identified Gorleston Cliffs' tennis courts for full refurbishment, totalling an investment of approximately £116,050.

"This will include resurfacing of the courts, some fencing replacement and the installation of a new ‘smart gate’ system which will provide a simple booking system and easy access to the courts for all."

They state that no initial investment from GYBC is required and that annual expenditure (for ongoing repair and maintenance requirements) is on a par with the proposed income from usage, which has been set at relatively modest levels.

The council said it believed there was sufficient demand for tennis to make the site sustainable.

The committee meets on Tuesday (September 27) in the council chamber at 6pm to discuss the scheme.

