Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Shops on Great Yarmouth site destroyed by fire to open by Easter

PUBLISHED: 15:51 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 09 January 2019

Phil Thompson, owner of the site on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth destroyed two years ago in a fire, says the shops will open by Easter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Phil Thompson, owner of the site on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth destroyed two years ago in a fire, says the shops will open by Easter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

More than two years ago it was destroyed by a devastating fire.

But out of the ashes of the former indoor market and bowling alley in Great Yarmouth’s Regent Road, a new development is beginning to take shape.

And with a concrete structure appearing above the boards on the town’s busy thoroughfare, its owners have confirmed that shops should open there by Easter.

The site was gutted in a huge blaze two years ago at the height of the summer season.

The gaping hole overgrown with weeds that had been left in the wake of the devastation has since been filled in with the concrete foundations and climbing walls of the new development.

Regent Street development in Great Yarmouth is starting to take shape. Picture: Victoria PertusaRegent Street development in Great Yarmouth is starting to take shape. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Phil Thompson, owner of the site, has said that the mixed-use complex will include eight apartments, fifteen houses and twelve shops.

He said that ten of the shops are with traders who had businesses on the site before the blaze, and are continuing their leases, while the remaining two premises have not yet been let.

The shops will sell arts and crafts, wooden carvings, leather, handbags and ice-cream - “the general Regent Road fare”, Mr Thompson said.

He added that the apartments will be ready three months after the shops have opened.

Regent Street development in Great Yarmouth is starting to take shape. Picture: Victoria PertusaRegent Street development in Great Yarmouth is starting to take shape. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

More than 100 firefighters and 41 fire engines had tackled the fire, with water pumped from the nearby river Yare to help extinguish the flames, which took almost seven hours to put out.

The tall plume of smoke was visible for miles, from as far away as Acle and Lowestoft.

Over one year later, Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s planning committee voted unanimously to back the proposals for the development.

The company which ran the former Regent Bowl alley, which until the fire was the oldest bowling alley in the country still in use, said they would not be returning to the site.

The fire on Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, in August 2016. Picture: Moss PishbinThe fire on Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, in August 2016. Picture: Moss Pishbin

The new plans for shops and homes at the fire hit Regent Road former indoor market and bowling alley in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Richard Pike Associates The new plans for shops and homes at the fire hit Regent Road former indoor market and bowling alley in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Richard Pike Associates

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dramatic scenes at Hemsby and Scratby as tides tear in to coast

There was little space for dog walkers at Scratby this morning Picture: Liz Coates

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

Winds to whip up overnight and flood warnings remain for Broads villages and A47

A flood warning has been issued for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham, signified by the area in red.

Reader pictures show extent of flooding in Great Yarmouth area

High tides and strong winds battered the Scratby coast on Tuesday. Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Man passed woman his phone number after exposing himself to her outside hotel window

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Ten things to have on your bucket list for Great Yarmouth in 2019

The Out There Festival is one of the must-see events of 2019 Photo : Steve Adams

Gorleston academies welcome new principal

Kate Rutherford has been appointed new executive principal of Ormiston Cliff Park infant and junior academies in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Shops on Great Yarmouth site destroyed by fire to open by Easter

Phil Thompson, owner of the site on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth destroyed two years ago in a fire, says the shops will open by Easter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Firefighters rush to rescue person stuck in lift in Boots

Boots in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists