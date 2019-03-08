Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Everything you need to know about remembrance events in the Great Yarmouth Borough

PUBLISHED: 11:26 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 24 October 2019

The launch of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

The launch of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

Crowds gathered in Great Yarmouth's market place on Wednesday for the launch of this year's Poppy Appeal marking the start of more than two weeks of remembrance in the town.

The Winterton Marine Cadet Band. Picture: Joseph NortonThe Winterton Marine Cadet Band. Picture: Joseph Norton

Mayor of Great Yarmouth, Michael Jeal, was joined by representatives of the Royal British Legion (RBL) as residents were entertained to a performance from the Winterton Marine Cadet Band.

Last year £45,816 was raised in Great Yarmouth with further donations made in Caister, Martham and Ormesby.

Chairman of the RBL Great Yarmouth branch, Paul Williams, hopes people will give just as generously this year.

He said: "Donations are vital because nationally we spend £1.5m a week on welfare for ex-service personnel.

"We are very grateful to Great Yarmouth Borough Council for again providing the space for the Poppy Shop, which is central to our operation."

The Poppy Shop will occupy one of the units of the six-day market from Saturday.

It will be open Monday to Saturday for about a month.

A number of events are being held in the borough during remembrance week starting with the Blessing of the Crosses ceremony at the Cenotaph in St George's Park on Wednesday, November 6, at 11am.

You may also want to watch:

The borough's Remembrance Sunday service will take place on Sunday, November 10, starting at 10.55am at the Cenotaph in St George's Park.

At 12.30pm, there will be another service at the Far East Prisoners of War memorial in Marine Parade.

On Monday, November 11, at 10.55am there will also be an act of remembrance and silence in St George's Park.

A service at Gorleston Old Cemetery will take place at the same time.

Volunteers from Great Yarmouth's RBL branch will also man the entrances of supermarkets and distribute boxes of poppies and collection tins to local businesses and other organisations across the next couple of weeks.

Mr Jeal said: "Making a donation and wearing a poppy is a fitting way to both support the armed forces community and remember those across the decades who have sacrificed so much for the freedoms we enjoy today.

"I hope to see lots of people at the formal remembrance commemorations this year."

Most Read

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Man jailed for supplying cocaine in Great Yarmouth

Paulo Botas, 45, of Garibaldi Place, Great Yarmouth, was jailed for more than three years for drug offences. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Road will close for £21k pavement maintenance work

A section of Bridge Road in Potter Heigham will be closed from November 4 for three weeks during pavement maintenance works. Picture: Google Maps.

Police close westbound lane of A47

Police have closed the westbound lane of the A47 between Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Picture: EDP24 traffic map

UPDATE: More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Most Read

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Man jailed for supplying cocaine in Great Yarmouth

Paulo Botas, 45, of Garibaldi Place, Great Yarmouth, was jailed for more than three years for drug offences. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Road will close for £21k pavement maintenance work

A section of Bridge Road in Potter Heigham will be closed from November 4 for three weeks during pavement maintenance works. Picture: Google Maps.

Police close westbound lane of A47

Police have closed the westbound lane of the A47 between Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Picture: EDP24 traffic map

UPDATE: More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Idiots with nothing better to do’ - Children’s play area vandalised during half-term

A playground in Hemsby was vandalised on October 23. Picture: James Bensly.

Double-decker bus blocks A47 for more than three hours

A broken down double-decker bus blocked the Acle Straight for more than three hours. Picture: Google Maps

What do you think about trick-or-treating on Halloween?

Children dressed up for Halloween. Picture: Getty Images/Evgeny Atamanenko

Norwich man slashed ‘hundreds’ off council tax bill after being overcharged

Norfolk County Council tax bill. Picture: Denise Bradley

WATCH: ‘Full Scream Ahead’: Pleasurewood hills thrills visitors with new scare mazes

All aboard...if you dare. Woody Bear at the Full Scream Ahead attraction at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists