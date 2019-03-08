Everything you need to know about remembrance events in the Great Yarmouth Borough

The launch of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

Crowds gathered in Great Yarmouth's market place on Wednesday for the launch of this year's Poppy Appeal marking the start of more than two weeks of remembrance in the town.

The Winterton Marine Cadet Band. Picture: Joseph Norton The Winterton Marine Cadet Band. Picture: Joseph Norton

Mayor of Great Yarmouth, Michael Jeal, was joined by representatives of the Royal British Legion (RBL) as residents were entertained to a performance from the Winterton Marine Cadet Band.

Last year £45,816 was raised in Great Yarmouth with further donations made in Caister, Martham and Ormesby.

Chairman of the RBL Great Yarmouth branch, Paul Williams, hopes people will give just as generously this year.

He said: "Donations are vital because nationally we spend £1.5m a week on welfare for ex-service personnel.

"We are very grateful to Great Yarmouth Borough Council for again providing the space for the Poppy Shop, which is central to our operation."

The Poppy Shop will occupy one of the units of the six-day market from Saturday.

It will be open Monday to Saturday for about a month.

A number of events are being held in the borough during remembrance week starting with the Blessing of the Crosses ceremony at the Cenotaph in St George's Park on Wednesday, November 6, at 11am.

The borough's Remembrance Sunday service will take place on Sunday, November 10, starting at 10.55am at the Cenotaph in St George's Park.

At 12.30pm, there will be another service at the Far East Prisoners of War memorial in Marine Parade.

On Monday, November 11, at 10.55am there will also be an act of remembrance and silence in St George's Park.

A service at Gorleston Old Cemetery will take place at the same time.

Volunteers from Great Yarmouth's RBL branch will also man the entrances of supermarkets and distribute boxes of poppies and collection tins to local businesses and other organisations across the next couple of weeks.

Mr Jeal said: "Making a donation and wearing a poppy is a fitting way to both support the armed forces community and remember those across the decades who have sacrificed so much for the freedoms we enjoy today.

"I hope to see lots of people at the formal remembrance commemorations this year."