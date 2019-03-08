Search

'Essential' repair work lasting more than a week set to get under way on bridges

PUBLISHED: 10:05 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 27 September 2019

Breydon Bridge and Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth will be unable to lift for vessel traffic. Picture: Archant

Archant

Essential repair work which will last more than a week is set to get under way at Haven and Breydon Bridge.

Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouthl. Photo: George RyanHaven Bridge, Great Yarmouthl. Photo: George Ryan

The maintenance work on the two bridges in Great Yarmouth will begin on Monday, September 30.

While repairs are carried out both bridges will be unable to lift for vessel traffic.

In a Facebook post, Peel Ports said the "essential repair and maintenance work" would be completed by Wednesday, October 9.

Road traffic will not be affected.

For more information call 01493 335 536.

