Repairs made to historic seaside steps awaiting full restoration

Norfolk County Council has made repairs to Gorleston's White Lion steps. Campaigners want to see a full restoration following a cliff collapse in 2012. - Credit: Liz Coates

Repairs have been made to a landmark set of steps campaigners hope will one day be fully reopened.

The White Lion steps in Gorleston have been a source of local frustration for ten years since a dramatic cliff collapse destroyed one half of the thoroughfare and narrowly missed a 12-year-old boy.

Only one span of Gorleston's White Lion steps has opened since 2012. Repairs have recently been made to the flint wall. - Credit: Liz Coates

People on social media have hailed the work as "a good start" ahead of a hoped-for full restoration.

A series of repairs have been made to the flint wall at Gorleston's White Lion steps. - Credit: Liz Coates

Graham Plant, county councillor for the area, has said the council is working on a permanent solution and that funding to tackle the "complex issue" had been allocated in the 2022-23 highway capital programme.

He said: “While a permanent solution is being determined, the team has been making sure the steps remain open and safe to use, by clearing overgrown vegetation and maintaining the temporary hoardings, and I’m pleased to say that repairs to the flint wall will begin in the spring”

Gorleston's landmark White Lion steps are a much-loved feature of the town with campaigners calling for a full restoration. - Credit: Liz Coates

"Good progress" is now said to have been made on the flint repairs with the brick capping on top of the wall still to be completed.

Repairs have been made to Gorleston's White Lion steps. - Credit: Liz Coates



