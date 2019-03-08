Hate crimes in Great Yarmouth down after 2017 spike

Recorded hate crimes are down in Great Yarmouth after a spike in 2017. Picture: Archant

Hate crimes reported in Great Yarmouth have been declining.

In the first six months of this year, one such crime was reported to police, down from a high of 13 incidents in 2017 and eight last year.

Data from Norfolk Constabulary reveals that since 2009 there have been 42 recorded hate crimes in the town.

The term describes a crime motivated by prejudice on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation or other grounds.

Over the past ten years, the main targets of hate crimes across Norfolk have been Muslim people.

The year 2017 saw a spike in such incidents across the county, with 56 reports of hate crimes against Muslims and 18 against Christians across the county.

The district with the least reported hate crimes is Broadland, with a total of 18 over the last decade and none so far this year.

Last week Norfolk Constabulary reported a decline in transgender hate crime across the region, despite a nationwide spike.

