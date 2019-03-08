Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hate crimes in Great Yarmouth down after 2017 spike

PUBLISHED: 11:37 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 22 July 2019

Recorded hate crimes are down in Great Yarmouth after a spike in 2017. Picture: Archant

Recorded hate crimes are down in Great Yarmouth after a spike in 2017. Picture: Archant

Hate crimes reported in Great Yarmouth have been declining.

In the first six months of this year, one such crime was reported to police, down from a high of 13 incidents in 2017 and eight last year.

Data from Norfolk Constabulary reveals that since 2009 there have been 42 recorded hate crimes in the town.

The term describes a crime motivated by prejudice on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation or other grounds.

Over the past ten years, the main targets of hate crimes across Norfolk have been Muslim people.

The year 2017 saw a spike in such incidents across the county, with 56 reports of hate crimes against Muslims and 18 against Christians across the county.

The district with the least reported hate crimes is Broadland, with a total of 18 over the last decade and none so far this year.

Last week Norfolk Constabulary reported a decline in transgender hate crime across the region, despite a nationwide spike.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton

Meet the couple bringing traditional cookies back as they open a new Norfolk store

Mike Fish and his wife Samantha Tate, who created Norfolk Cookie Company. Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie Company

Police warn convicted rapist on the run from prison could be in Norfolk

Wanted man Stephen Tierney. Pic: Lincolnshire Police.

Body found in river was local man in his 30s

The body of a man has been found in the River Bure in Great Yarmouth

WATCH:The heartwarming moment a football fan is surprised with his dream home

Ben Smith from Martham, near Great Yarmouth recently moved to Norfolk to live with his family. Picture: Contributed by Cabins Unlimited

Most Read

Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton

Meet the couple bringing traditional cookies back as they open a new Norfolk store

Mike Fish and his wife Samantha Tate, who created Norfolk Cookie Company. Picture: Contributed by Norfolk Cookie Company

Police warn convicted rapist on the run from prison could be in Norfolk

Wanted man Stephen Tierney. Pic: Lincolnshire Police.

Body found in river was local man in his 30s

The body of a man has been found in the River Bure in Great Yarmouth

WATCH:The heartwarming moment a football fan is surprised with his dream home

Ben Smith from Martham, near Great Yarmouth recently moved to Norfolk to live with his family. Picture: Contributed by Cabins Unlimited

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Police release CCTV images of man following Great Yarmouth stabbing

Police in Great Yarmouth have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following a stabbing on June 26. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man changes plea to guilty before he is due to go on trial for supplying drugs

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Hate crimes in Great Yarmouth down after 2017 spike

Recorded hate crimes are down in Great Yarmouth after a spike in 2017. Picture: Archant

Whirlpool recalls half a million tumble dryers amid fire scandal

Whirlpool tumble dryers recall after explosions Photo: AO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists