Search

Advanced search

Norfolk village to be ‘Photoshopped’

PUBLISHED: 14:52 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:52 12 December 2018

View showing the area around Repps with Bastwick, a parish north of Great Yarmouth, before the planned removal of the overhead lines.

View showing the area around Repps with Bastwick, a parish north of Great Yarmouth, before the planned removal of the overhead lines.

Archant

A case of life imitating Photoshop will see the overhead power lines in a scenic Norfolk village removed to improve the view.

UK Power Networks, which owns and operates the country’s electricity network, will dismantle approximately 1km of the lines after installing the same length of underground cables in Repps with Bastwick, a parish north of Great Yarmouth, in the new year.

The company said that as well as improving the views, the work will eliminate the risk of birds striking overhead lines.

The scheme is funded by a special allowance, granted by the electricity regulator Ofgem, to improve the landscape in areas of outstanding natural beauty and national parks.

Repps with Bastwick is situated on the River Thurne, a popular area for nature enthusiasts.

Other News

Norfolk village to be ‘Photoshopped’

11 minutes ago Daniel Hickey
View showing the area around Repps with Bastwick, a parish north of Great Yarmouth, before the planned removal of the overhead lines.

A case of life imitating Photoshop will see the overhead power lines in a scenic Norfolk village removed to improve the view.

Man, 74, breached restraining order 13 years after becoming ‘besotted’ with barmaid

22 minutes ago Daniel Hickey
Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

A 74-year-old man who had become “besotted” with a barmaid breached a restraining order by visiting her family’s Suffolk farm, a court has heard.

Emergency services called to gas leak at house in Caister

11:50 Joseph Norton
Emergency services tackled a gas leak in Caister last night which is believed to have been caused by criminal damage to the property. Picture: Google Maps.

Emergency services tackled a gas leak in Caister on Tuesday afternoon which is believed to have been caused by criminal damage to a property.

‘Filby was his life’: Tributes paid to former mayor of borough

11:17 Joseph Norton
Former mayor of Great Yarmouth, David Thompson MBE has died age 88. Picture: Archant

Tributes have poured in to a stalwart of the Great Yarmouth borough after he died following a short term illness.

Most Read

Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

Mon, 18:00 Joseph Norton
Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

Yesterday, 08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

Mon, 11:42 Joseph Norton
The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Would you like to play a major part in restoring one of Great Yarmouth’s most historic tourist attractions to its former glory?

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Updated Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

Mon, 09:21 Dan Grimmer
Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

A joyrider was arrested after crashing into a traffic bollard - and was found to be more than three times the legal driving limit when police breathalysed him.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Inquest into the death of three-year-old who died in Gorleston beach tragedy adjourned

Yesterday, 14:29 Sabrina Johnson
Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Littleboy Family

The inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach has been adjourned because a police report into the incident is not ready.

Read more
Norwich

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy