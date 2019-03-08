Power tools and bike stolen from outbuildings
PUBLISHED: 16:20 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 18 October 2019
Archant
Power tools and a bicycle were stolen from outbuildings in a village.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the burglary in Low Road, Repps St Bastwick, near Potter Heigham.
A man's Carrera Vendetta cycle, as well as power tools and garden tools, were taken between 10pm on Sunday (October 13) and 4.30am on Monday (October 14).
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact on 101 quoting crime reference 36/72205/19.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
