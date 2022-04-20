Red phone box heading to seaside street - as a micro library

A repurposed red telephone box is heading to Scratby as a book exchange after the parish council secured a £7,000 lottery grant. - Credit: Google Maps/Archant library

A seaside village is looking to install a book exchange, bench, and planter aimed at adding interest to a grassy corner where people can meet for a mardle.

Ormesby St Margaret with Scratby Parish Council has secured a £7,000 lottery grant to bring the repurposed relic of the payphone age to the corner of Beach Road and Beach Drive in Scratby.

A grass verge on the corner of Beach Road and Beach Drive in Scratby has been identified as the perfect spot for a micro library, bench, and planter. - Credit: Google maps

The model on order is an original 1936 Kiosk 6 (K6) design from its inventor, architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott who was also the hand behind Battersea Power Station.

Kathryn Wendt said the successful lottery bid was made after Scratby councillor Peter Holley came up with the idea.

Norfolk County Council has given its permission for the land to be used, but borough council planners in Great Yarmouth have the final say.

Mrs Wendt said there was a lack of benches in Scratby and that the book exchange would be something for the community that would bring people together.

Responding via the planning portal one resident in Beach Road said it would be "a lovely asset".

To see the plans visit the borough council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0200/CU.