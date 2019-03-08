Search

Great Yarmouth Carnival 2019: All you need to know

PUBLISHED: 08:52 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 21 September 2019

Crowds enjoyed the carnival parade iin Great Yarmouth as part of the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival. Photo: David Street

Streetview Marketing

Are you thinking of heading to Great Yarmouth's carnival today?

Fun at a previous Great Yarmouth Arts Festival Picture; Great Yarmouth Arts FestivalFun at a previous Great Yarmouth Arts Festival Picture; Great Yarmouth Arts Festival

If so, here's what you need to know:

- The parade will begin at 11am just south of the Waterways

- The route will then take the carnival up Regent Road, through the Market Place and along King Street

- It will end at St George's Theatre at around 12.30pm with music and dance on the plaza

The theme of this year's carnival is energy.

Some participants will dress as windmills to chime with the theme celebrating the town's modern day role as an industry hub along with the heritage of drainage pumps.

Strong winds led to the cancellation of the parade in June but the forecast for today (September 21) is sunshine with highs of 19C.

Festival chairman Hugh Sturzaker has said: "We were bitterly disappointed to postpone the carnival in June but it proved to be the right decision considering the foul weather we had.

"I do hope that as many people as possible will come and support us.

"It will be a colourful and fun occasion."

"In addition the Yarmonics Festival will be taking place throughout the day with music in the Minster, Market Place, St George's and elsewhere."

The majority of groups who were going to take part in June will still be taking part.

