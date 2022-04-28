News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Rescue boat sent to free stranded cruisers runs aground

Liz Coates

Published: 1:57 PM April 28, 2022
Updated: 2:31 PM April 28, 2022
Hemsby lifeboat rescue Breydon Water

Hemsby Lifeboat crew transported six people including a baby, rabbit and two dogs during a rescue on Sunday. The subsequent operation to free the stranded cruisers saw the recovery boat running aground too. - Credit: Hemsby Independent Lifeboat Service

A recovery boat sent to free a stranded cruiser is awaiting rescue at high tide after it too got stuck.

The vessel from Everitt Marine Services (EMS) managed to refloat the cruiser but ran aground on Wednesday during the rescue, calling for help at around 9.54am.

Stranded cruiser at Breydon Water Great Yarmouth

One of the stranded cruisers at Breydon Water stuck fast as another boat motors by. - Credit: Simon Carter

Hemsby lifeboat and the Broads Authority helped a man to safety, and on Thursday (April 28) morning the recovery boat was still stuck.

Some 17 people, including a six-month old baby and its pregnant mother, two dogs and a rabbit were taken from two stricken hire cruisers on Sunday after they both ran aground on Breydon Water on the A47 Acle Straight side in separate incidents.

Stranded Broads cruiser at Breydon Water Great Yarmouth

The rescue helicopter hovering about a stricken Broads cruiser which was one of two to run aground at Breydon Water on Sunday. All 11 of its occupants were winched to safety. - Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat

In dramatic scenes six people were taken off one cruiser by Hemsby lifeboat, via its flat-bottomed Broads' boat and then taken to the yacht station by the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI.

Passengers rescued from stricken cruiser Breydon Water Great Yarmouth

One of the passengers rescued from the Fine Gem on Breydon Water with a dog and rabbit and Alan Jones of the Hemsby lifeboat crew that went to their aid. - Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat

At the same time 11 people had to be winched to safety by helicopter.

Dan Hurd, coxswain of Hemsby Lifeboat, said the EMS boat became stranded after its propeller got caught up and would have to wait until a high tide to be freed.

