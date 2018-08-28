Search

Four cats homeless after owner dies

PUBLISHED: 15:53 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:38 20 November 2018

Asha and Alina are among four cats who came to the rescue centre after their owner died. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Asha and Alina are among four cats who came to the rescue centre after their owner died. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA are looking to find new homes for four cats who came to the rescue centre after their owner passed away.

Asha is one of four cats who came to the rescue centre after their owner died. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkAsha is one of four cats who came to the rescue centre after their owner died. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Allspice, Asha, Alina and Asia are four female cats who came into the care of the RSPCA East Norfolk after their owner died. They are all thought to be aged between six to eight years old and could be rehomed in pairs.

If you think you could provide a loving home for one or more of these cats then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

Allspice is one of four cats who came to the rescue centre after their owner died. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkAllspice is one of four cats who came to the rescue centre after their owner died. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There are also a number of other cats looking for homes this week.

Kristy is the rescue centre’s longest stay cat having been at the cattery for five months now.

Asia is one of four cats who came to the rescue centre after their owner died. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkAsia is one of four cats who came to the rescue centre after their owner died. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA say she loves company and likes to be around people but does need her own space too. She would be happiest in a farm or stable type environment as long as she had the choice to come inside when she wants to sleep.

Kent, who has been with the RSPCA for four months, is described as a friendly ginger and white cat aged around seven or eight years old. He had some kidney problems but this is managed well with a special diet. The staff say he would be happiest in an adult only home.

Kristy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkKristy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Jackson is another cat who has been with the RSPCA for a long time. He is an FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) carrier which means he has a lowered immune system but this isn’t currently causing him any problems. He is looking for an indoor home where he will be the only cat. He is described as super friendly by RSPCA staff.

Salsa also needs a home. She is described as having a friendly laid back personality and would like to be the only cat in the family.

Kent needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkKent needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Miley is 15 years old so the RSPCA really hope there is a home out there for her. She is described as a nervous cat and staff at the centre also believe she has limited sight so it will take her a little longer to settle in a new environment. She will need a quiet home where she is the only pet.

Crane is described as a friendly tabby and is only around 18 months old. The RSPCA say he gets along well with other cats and he has previously lived in a home with dogs.

Jackson needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkJackson needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

One-year-old Sisken is describes as a sociable and friendly cat who can live with other cats and dogs.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme. You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

Sisken needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSisken needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk are a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

The RSPCA East Norfolk Branch are opening a new Charity shop on Saturday, 24 November at 9am. This is situated at 183a King Street, Row 60 Great Yarmouth, adjacent to Palmers car park. This shop will support the welfare work of the local branch. The RSPCA encourage the public to come along to the opening.

