Bid to save stranded Minke whale calf at Gorleston

An operation is under way to save a Minke whale stranded at Gorleston.

Emergency services were alerted to the calf struggling in the shallows at around 7pm.

Coastguard, police, the fire service and marine mammal medics are all reportedly involved in the operation which is drawing worried onlookers.

Dan Goldsmith of Marine and Wildlife Rescue said the juvenile was just over 3m long and had been stranded between the Ravine and JayJays cafe.

A vet had been called to the scene and he said he wasn't hopeful of a positive outcome.

"They tried to make it comfortable and monitor its condition," he said.

"It has been difficult for the teams with the tide coming in and having to move all he equipment back."

A team from British Divers Marine Rescue was involved in making sure the blow hole was kept clear and preventing injuries from rubbing on the shingle and stones.

Mr Goldsmith said he understood the calf was young enough to still be dependent on its mother meaning it would be inhumane to refloat it.

A Minke whale was previously washed up alive in Gorleston in 2013 and had to be put down.