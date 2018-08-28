Search

Advanced search

Resident describes ‘uncomfortable, sometimes painful’ wait for attention at failing care home

PUBLISHED: 08:40 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:40 19 December 2018

Clarence Lodge Care Home

Clarence Lodge Care Home

Archant

An ‘unsafe’ Norfolk care home has been warned it faces urgent enforcement action after problems were uncovered in its latest inspection report.

Government inspectors said staff shortages, inconsistencies with record keeping, issues to do with cleanliness, the way medicines were administered, and a lack of things to do for residents contributed to an overall ‘inadequate’ rating for Clarence Lodge in Gorleston.

The Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) critical report puts the care home, home to 16 people at the time of the inspection, in the worst possible category following its unannounced visit.

Inspectors said some things were better but others were worse or the same since their last visit in February.

One resident told the three-strong team they had to wait up to 30 minutes for attention once they pressed the bell, sometimes because staff were eating.

The resident said: “It depends on what you need but it can be very uncomfortable, sometimes painful.”

Another was quoted in the report: “I think there probably are (enough staff) but I don’t think they use their time wisely or efficiently.

“Sometimes they seem to sit in the dining room chatting, I’m not sure a lot of work gets done.”

Although inspectors found some positive changes had been made to do with dementia-friendly decor they remained unhappy with the mealtime experience and highlighted some cleanliness and housekeeping issues.

There was also a suggestion residents had been given more food for the benefit of inspectors with one visitor telling them: “This isn’t normal you know, there’s more food today, they normally get one scoop of ice-cream, not three.”

A resident added: “There’s a lot here today, are you trying to fatten me up or something?”

At the previous inspection concerns had been raised about the standard of food being poor, with relatives bringing in additional supplies.

“We found at this inspection that the same concerns had been raised and the quality of the food had not improved,” inspectors said.

The report said not all staff were caring.

One resident said: “I think for some it is just a job and they don’t put a lot of effort in.”

The care home was contacted for a response.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after gift set theft in Great Yarmouth

Police are asking for help to identify two women after they stole gift sets from the beauty shop in Market Gates Shopping Centre at about 2pm on Sunday 28 October. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two men admit supplying drugs involved in the death of 21-year-old dancer

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

Drone used to hunt ‘dangerous’ dog during police chase in town centre

Norfolk Police used a drone to hunt a 'dangerous' dog in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps.

Great Yarmouth man who hid drugs in mouth jailed two years

Elliott Dye was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court today (Monday 17 December) after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and obstructing arrest. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norfolk academy trust head sacked after disciplinary proceedings

Des Reynolds has been dismissed as chief executive at the Engage Trust. He is pictured at the Locksley School in Norwich, which is run by the trust, in 2015. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Council hopes £4m investment in energy sector will create jobs

Brineflow are making a £4m investment at Great Yarmouth's Energy Park which is hoped to create substantial jobs and investment in the borough. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Resident describes ‘uncomfortable, sometimes painful’ wait for attention at failing care home

Clarence Lodge Care Home

Smoking warning after rise in house fires linked to the habit

Smokers are being warned to take extra care putting out cigarettes and not to buy fake ones, after testing showed counterfeits are more likely to cause fires. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Sleeping Beauty, Gorleston Pavilion review: ‘The show never loses its shine’

Gorleston sleeping beauty

Fears coastal netting could become marine litter and harm seals

Netting at Hemsby is drawing concerns Picture: Daniel Goldsmith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists