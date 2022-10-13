Top chef and his son cook up a treat for care home residents
- Credit: Denise Bradley
An award-winning master chef and his son have cooked up a treat for residents at a Great Yarmouth care home.
Daniel Smith, owner and head chef at the Ingham Swan, and his fourteen-year-old son Alexander teamed up to bring a fine dining experience to the residents of Park House on Alexandra Road.
Alexander, also known as Ali, is currently in Year 10 at Flegg High Ormiston Academy. He is working towards gaining the Duke of Edinburgh Award, and Ali wanted to do something extra special for the community.
"My great-grandmother is a resident here and I know how much she loves her food," Ali said.
"I got talking with dad, and we thought what's better than bringing a taste of luxury to everyone here."
A gourmet meal was served on Wednesday afternoon, with residents being treated to a Norfolk seafood cocktail starter - which contained crab, brown shrimp, smoked salmon and avocado - and a pan-roasted chicken breast with buttered spinach, crushed potatoes, butternut squash and wild mushroom sauce for the main course.
The guests enjoyed almond and raspberry Bakewell tart with raspberry sorbet for dessert.
Elsie Smith, Ali's 98-year-old great-grandmother, said the food was delicious.
"I've always loved Dan's cooking," she said. "That's one of the perks of being his granny.
"And Ali was working hard serving people their meals. I feel very spoiled."
The father and son duo prepared the meals in-house, and Mr Smith said the residential home kitchen had been a "hive of activity".
"It's been an amazing day," Mr Smith said.
"We wanted to give back, and when Ali said about going for the Duke of Edinburgh award, we thought it would be a nice thing to do.
"The menu is classical British fare, and I am confident the residents enjoyed their meals. We're seeing a lot of empty plates, which is always good."
Helping with the washing up, Mr Smith's mother - Sara from Sara's Tearooms - said catering was in the Smith family's blood," she said.
"It's been a lovely day."
Park House manager Sara Pearce said it was always good to give the residents a taste of luxury.
She added: "Everyone seems to have enjoyed the meal, and the staff have been amazing hosts and servers."