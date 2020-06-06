Search

‘It’s disgusting’ - Residents hit out at litter louts as lockdown is eased

PUBLISHED: 16:08 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 06 June 2020

Litter along Great Yarmouth seafront. Picture: William Kerrison

William Kerrison

Overflowing rubbish and widespread littering has prompted a seaside council to up the ante when it comes to bin collections.

Many of Great Yarmouth’s residents have expressed frustration at how “untidy” the borough has become since lockdown was eased - with public rubbish bins seemingly unable to cope with demand.

But the council have said that bins will be emptied more often “where necessary” over the coming weeks.

They also confirmed that no fines have been imposed over the lockdown period, with the council instead preferring an educational approach to littering.

In a statement, environment committee chariman Penny Carpenter said: “Gone are the days when we, as children, were told never to drop litter, and if we could not find a bin we took it home with us.

Residents are appalled by the amount of litter building up in seafront and park bins across Great Yarmouth. This picture was taken in Beaconsfield Park. Photo: Jason GarnerResidents are appalled by the amount of litter building up in seafront and park bins across Great Yarmouth. This picture was taken in Beaconsfield Park. Photo: Jason Garner

“Unfortunately, we have seen an increase in litter bin use where local businesses are now offering takeaway services - leading to more disposable packaging. There’s also been an increase in litter in open areas where groups are gathering for picnics.

“As tourism increases, and more businesses open over the coming weeks, the emptying of bins will be increased where necessary.”

Residents can report litter hotspots to the council via app, telephone or website.

Residents are appalled by the amount of litter building up in seafront and park bins across Great Yarmouth. Photo: Billy KerrisonResidents are appalled by the amount of litter building up in seafront and park bins across Great Yarmouth. Photo: Billy Kerrison

Jason Garner, who lives in Gorleston, said he was disgusted at the amount of rubbish across the borough.

He said: “I’ve lived here all my life and I’m truly appalled by people’s lack of care and responsibility when it comes to picking up after themselves.

“I love my town and I’m so proud of it but right now it is horrible to walk around.

“People are blaming the council but I’m not buying that. Nobody has a divine right to chuck their rubbish on the floor - even if the bins are full.

“If that’s the case you take the rubbish home. It’s very simple.”

Residents are appalled by the amount of litter building up in seafront and park bins across Great Yarmouth. Photo: Billy KerrisonResidents are appalled by the amount of litter building up in seafront and park bins across Great Yarmouth. Photo: Billy Kerrison

Billy Kerrison, who lives on Pier Road, used to collect litter himself when he worked for the council.

In his opinion, the council needs to take a firmer approach when it comes to litter louts.

He said: “We need cameras down here checking what people are doing. And we also need bigger, more hygenic bins. A lot of people don’t use the ones we have currently because the four small slits around the top make it difficult to place rubbish inside without touching the bin itself.”

