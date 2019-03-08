Can you spot yourself at Residents day at Great Yarmouth races?
PUBLISHED: 19:49 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:49 28 June 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
Thousands of people roared on the horses on Residents Day at Great Yarmouth races.
Residents Raceday at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
From young families to racing enthusiasts, can you spot yourself in a selection of photos we took from the day?
The main grandstand was packed full of hopeful punters while others watched on from closer vantage points.
With visitors dressing to impress, a number of eye-catching outfits were on display including flowing white dresses and immaculate three piece suits. A successful day of winnings was enjoyed by many with the £19,000 Moulton Nurseries Handicap topping the bill on the seven-race card.
The next race meeting takes place on Thursday with tickets starting from £14.
Residents Raceday at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Residents Raceday at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Residents Raceday at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood