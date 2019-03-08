Can you spot yourself at Residents day at Great Yarmouth races?

The 2:30 race at Residents Raceday at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Thousands of people roared on the horses on Residents Day at Great Yarmouth races.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents Raceday at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Residents Raceday at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

From young families to racing enthusiasts, can you spot yourself in a selection of photos we took from the day?

The main grandstand was packed full of hopeful punters while others watched on from closer vantage points.

With visitors dressing to impress, a number of eye-catching outfits were on display including flowing white dresses and immaculate three piece suits. A successful day of winnings was enjoyed by many with the £19,000 Moulton Nurseries Handicap topping the bill on the seven-race card.

The next race meeting takes place on Thursday with tickets starting from £14.

Residents Raceday at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Residents Raceday at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Residents Raceday at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Residents Raceday at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Residents Raceday at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Residents Raceday at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

You may also want to watch: