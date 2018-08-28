Search

Residents urged to be vigilant as money and jewellery stolen in two separate burglaries

PUBLISHED: 15:48 10 January 2019

Residents in Acle are being urged to be vigilant following successive burglaries on Wednesday in which jewellery and money was stolen. Picture: Archant

Residents in a Norfolk village are being urged to be vigilant following successive burglaries which saw money and jewellery stolen.

Norfolk Police have increased patrols in Acle where two burglaries took place on Wednesday.

Parish clerk, Pauline James, has maintained the village is still a safe place to live despite the two incidents.

A house in South Walsham Road was broken into between 1.55pm and 5.20pm with jewellery, watches and cash being stolen.

Thieves also stole jewellery from a second property in George Lane.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said this incident took place between 11.45am and 6.15pm.

Mrs James described the burglaries as very concerning.

She said: “It is rare for these kind of crimes to happen in Acle so I am concerned.

“The police have responded immediately which is very reassuring though.”

She described Acle as a being a friendly village which has a great community.

Officers have asked residents to report any suspicious activity to police on 101 or call 999.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Householders are also being reminded to review the security of their home and have been issued with the following advice;

• Keep windows and doors locked

• Remove window keys and keep them in a safe place. However, everyone should know where the keys are kept so they can escape in an emergency

• Use or consider fitting a door chain and spy hole - a chain allows you to speak to the caller without opening the door fully and the spy hole allows you to see who is at the door

• Fit five lever mortise deadlocks to all external doors to BS3621

• Fit multi-locking systems to patio doors or install mortise security bolts with removable keys at the top and bottom of both doors

• Considering fitting a letterbox cage or restrictor which prevents burglars from putting their hands or gadgets through the letter box and trying the latches from the inside

• Never leave a spare key in a convenient hiding place such as under the doormat, burglars know all the usual hiding places

• Never leave your house or car keys in or near a door or window

