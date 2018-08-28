Search

Advanced search

Residents in Caister left without electricity for several hours

PUBLISHED: 12:20 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:21 30 November 2018

Residents in Caister were left without electricity for several hours on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Residents in Caister were left without electricity for several hours on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

More than 50 homes in Caister were left without electricity for several hours on Thursday afternoon following a power cut.

Residents in Lacon Road, Allendale Road and High Street all reported disruptions.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said power to 64 customers in Caister was interrupted at 3.07pm because of a fault with a piece of electrical equipment on the network.

It said: “Engineers worked quickly and safely to restore power to customers in stages with the final 32 customers back on supply at 7.44pm.

“We appreciate how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

On Sunday, 300 homes in Gorleston and Bradwell were left without electricity for more than two hours.

Other News

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash died of ‘severe head injury’, inquest hears

38 minutes ago Lauren Cope
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

A motorcyclist killed in a crash in Great Yarmouth died of a “severe head injury”, an inquest has heard.

Two jailed for supplying class A drugs in Great Yarmouth after raid

12:54 Peter Walsh
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Two men involved in a class A drugs supply operation in Great Yarmouth which was smashed by police have been jailed for a total of more than seven years.

Wanted man arrested in Gorleston

12:33 Joseph Norton
Lewis Copping, 24, was arrested in Gorleston on Friday morning. Picture: Norfolk Police

A man who was wanted for breaching the terms of his release licence has been arrested in Gorleston.

Residents in Caister left without electricity for several hours

12:20 Joseph Norton
Residents in Caister were left without electricity for several hours on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

More than 50 homes in Caister were left without electricity for several hours on Thursday afternoon following a power cut.

Most Read

Takeover deal for Palmers in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft to complete at midnight

Tue, 12:51 Liz Coates
Palmers in Great Yarmouth is entering a new era under Beales department stores, a nationwide chain Picture: Liz Coates

The last two branches of an historic East Anglian department store have been sold - with the new owners promising more product lines and big sale promotions.

Read more

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Yesterday, 15:35 Joseph Norton
Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A new vibrant bar which specialises in cocktails and encourages people to express themselves will open in Norfolk on Friday.

Read more
Facebook

Parents’ shock as pupil brings knife into Norfolk primary school

Wed, 17:34 Joseph Norton
St Nicholas Priory CE VA Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joe Norton

Parents have described their shock after a pupil in key stage two brought a knife into a Norfolk primary school.

Read more

Armed robber scared off by dogs after demanding car keys and watch in quiet rural lane

Wed, 16:34 Liz Coates
Police are investigation a knife-point robbery in Sandy Lane Belton Picture: Google Maps

A man armed with a knife attempted to take the watch and car from another man as he pulled up in a leafy country lane.

Read more

Road closed as woman taken to hospital by air ambulance

Wed, 09:55 Liz Coates
A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in Gorleston Picture: Google Maps

A road in Gorleston was closed after the air ambulance was called to help a woman who had a medical episode at the wheel of her car.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy