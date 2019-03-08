'My son is too scared to go to school'- Neighbours react to street brawl that saw man stabbed

A police tent was placed at the scene of the incident near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates Liz Coates

Neighbours in Great Yarmouth have reacted with a mixture of fear and resignation to a street brawl that saw a man stabbed and taken to hospital.

A police cordon was in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates A police cordon was in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Eyewitness have reported hearing shouts and screams at around 4.30pm in King Street on Wednesday, one man describing "hectic" scenes and seeing the victim stagger some 100 yards before collapsing outside a cafe with what looked like a single wound.

Four people arrested for affray in the aftermath of the incident remain in custody.

Other people said they were drawn out of shops and homes by the commotion, but that it was "all over in minutes."

One woman pushing her child in a buggy said she was unconcerned by the attack, adding: "It's what Yarmouth is like now, it doesn't bother me."

Another resident however, walking with her mother, said she had struggled to get her young son to school at St George's Primary in St Peter's Road because he was so scared by what he had heard.

She said speculation and rumour was rife and that she felt vulnerable.

"It is not safe," she added.

"All the time in St Peter's Road there are people gathered, blocking the pavement and spitting and smoking.

"My ten-year-old son was frightened to walk to school today and I am worried about what is going to happen in September when I was going to let him walk on his own."

Another man, close to the scene near the Londis supermarket, said the incident was not a reflection on the area.

He said some of those involved were known to him and generally "no trouble."

He said: "It was an argument between themselves and is nothing for other people not involved to worry about.

"It is not as if they stabbed an old man and nicked his fish and chips, that would be different."

A 67-year-old woman at home in Nottingham Way, her home of 19 years, said the area had gone dramatically downhill.

Whereas once you could rely on neighbours only a handful kept up with the old values of community.

"It is all of society," she said. "No-one particular is to blame. It is just very, very sad.

"It makes me feel extremely vulnerable. If I came across the wrong type of people I wouldn't stand a chance.

"There have been a lot more of these problems where arguments escalate and the police have to be called. It is the way people deal with things.

"It is just a free-for-all.

"We do need more police in the area. There always used to be regular patrols. Now you are very lucky to see an officer walking the beat."

The incident drew a large police response with the police dog unit also deployed.

An area at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road was cordoned off and a police tent was put up around a silver car.

The activity drew a crowd of by-standers.

The cordon has now been lifted.