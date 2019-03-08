'Where are all these people coming from, and where will they work?' - residents voice fears over 725-homes plan

Kevin Wood, vice chairman of Caister Parish Council who says the village needs concessions if it takes the 725 homes Picture: Liz Coaes Archant

Residents say the odds are stacked against them in the face of a new estate being proposed for farm land in a seaside village.

Caister Community Centre was busy from 2.30pm when a public exhibition detailing plans for a 725-home estate in the village opened Picture: Liz Coates Caister Community Centre was busy from 2.30pm when a public exhibition detailing plans for a 725-home estate in the village opened Picture: Liz Coates

Magnolia Gardens is a vision of a "landscape lead" development west of Caister on the far side of the by-pass.

A dozen boards are on show in the community centre in Beach Road today (Thursday, May 23) giving locals the chance to run a fine tooth comb through what is planned.

They paint a picture of a community achieved "through a series of open green spaces that make a continuous connection through the development to the countryside, encouraging a healthy outdoor lifestyle in a safe and natural environment."

But not everyone was convinced with some saying there were no answers to questions about the size of the proposed school, the carbon footprint of the homes, or how eco-friendly they would be.

Kevin Wood, vice chairman of the parish council said: "Everyone I have spoken to, bar one, has been against it.

"I do not think we can stop the 725 but we need some concessions."

One of his main concerns was the three sets of traffic lights and the new roundabout at the junction with Prince of Wales Road which would likely have the effect of slowing down Jack Chase Way and sending traffic through Caister village.

"It defeats the whole point of a by-pass. I just think they have not thought it through properly," he said.

"We asked them about trees - no answer. We asked them if they were going to be low carbon - no answer.

"They weren't giving anyone any answers at all."

One person tagged the development as "ludicrous" adding: "Where are they all going to come from? Where are they all going to work? We have no jobs and no infrastructure."

Paul Barnard said: "They need us but we don't need them. I cannot see any positives."

And Cameron Newark, a former teacher, said he was concerned about the primary school and the numbers involved.

Another person said she was worried about a lack of burial space.

Christine Cork added: "It's going to be horrendous. The traffic has got to go somewhere. The 200 (at Beauchamp Grange) is fine but the 725 is too much.

"It is going to create problems later on."

Landowner David Cargill said he was "genuinely impressed" by the amount of work that had gone into the application although he said he understood there would be opposition and "genuine concerns".

He said he had received a range of responses, some very favourable.

Close to 100 people visited the exhibition in the first half hour alone.

It continues until 8pm tonight.