A149 roadworks postponed due to poor weather

Norfolk County Council is planning to resurface the A149 Main Road in Rollesby at the Martham Road and Fleggburgh Road junctions.

Resurfacing work on the A149 at Rollesby has been postponed due to poor weather.

Norfolk County Council had planned to carry out works overnight from October 3 in Main Road at the Martham Road and Fleggburgh Road junctions.

It was scheduled to take two nights between 7pm to 6am.

The new date for the work is still to be confirmed and will be announced nearer the time.

The scheme is costing £53,000.