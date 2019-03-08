Search

Advanced search

A149 roadworks postponed due to poor weather

PUBLISHED: 16:37 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 03 October 2019

Norfolk County Council is planning to resurface the A149 Main Road in Rollesby at the Martham Road and Fleggburgh Road junctions. Picture: Google Maps.

Norfolk County Council is planning to resurface the A149 Main Road in Rollesby at the Martham Road and Fleggburgh Road junctions. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Resurfacing work on the A149 at Rollesby has been postponed due to poor weather.

Norfolk County Council had planned to carry out works overnight from October 3 in Main Road at the Martham Road and Fleggburgh Road junctions.

You may also want to watch:

It was scheduled to take two nights between 7pm to 6am.

The new date for the work is still to be confirmed and will be announced nearer the time.

The scheme is costing £53,000.

Most Read

WATCH: Has paranormal activity been caught on camera in a Norfolk café?

Ghosthunters in Great Yarmouth believe they have caught paranormal activity on camera in Darling Darlings cat lounge. Picture: Ghosted UK

New images released of replacement leisure centre as countdown to closure begins

New images have been released of how the new leisure centre on the Golden Mile will look. The old Marina Centre is due to close on October 31 Picture: GYBC

Revealed: The most deprived areas in Norfolk and Waveney ranked by postcode

Figures show Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate and the surrounding neighbourhood is one of the most deprived in Norfolk. Picture: Liz Coates

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Energy firm which folded owing £1m pins failure on boss’s death

David Rowan founded and successfully ran Epic International until his death in 2018. Photo: Supplied

Most Read

WATCH: Has paranormal activity been caught on camera in a Norfolk café?

Ghosthunters in Great Yarmouth believe they have caught paranormal activity on camera in Darling Darlings cat lounge. Picture: Ghosted UK

New images released of replacement leisure centre as countdown to closure begins

New images have been released of how the new leisure centre on the Golden Mile will look. The old Marina Centre is due to close on October 31 Picture: GYBC

Revealed: The most deprived areas in Norfolk and Waveney ranked by postcode

Figures show Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate and the surrounding neighbourhood is one of the most deprived in Norfolk. Picture: Liz Coates

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Energy firm which folded owing £1m pins failure on boss’s death

David Rowan founded and successfully ran Epic International until his death in 2018. Photo: Supplied

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Gorleston Instagram influencer launches his own make-up brand

Georgie Aldous from Gorleston is launching his own make-up brand. All the shades have been named to reflect an aspect of his life Picture: Georgie Aldous

A149 roadworks postponed due to poor weather

Norfolk County Council is planning to resurface the A149 Main Road in Rollesby at the Martham Road and Fleggburgh Road junctions. Picture: Google Maps.

What’s the buzz about our new bishop?

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Town centre bakery closes

Martha’s Bakes & Cakes in Great Yarmouth closed at the end of September. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man, 54, arrested after urinating in A&E waiting room

James Paget University Hospital in 2019. Photo: James Paget University Hospital
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists