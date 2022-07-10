Space invaders: The retro gaming exhibition with 'playable' classics
- Credit: Time and Tide Museum.
An exhibition charting 40 years of arcade and computer games is opening in Great Yarmouth.
Retro Games, being staged at the Time and Tide Museum, is billed as "a journey through time" and features playable exhibits.
It starts off in a retro arcade with games like Pac Man and Space Invaders.
Visitors then travel through to a 1970's living room with playable Pong on a black and white TV set.
Other room recreations include a 1980's living room and a 1990's children’s bedroom complete with a PlayStation, SNES and MegaDrive, both with a playable TV.
Moving through to the 2000's visitors will have the chance to play an Xbox, Wii, Gamecube and dancemat.
The show is a collaboration between young people from the museum’s Kick the Dust youth engagement programme, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and students from East Norfolk and East Coast colleges.
The "vibrant and immersive" exhibition opens on Monday July 11 tracing rapid technical advances and the enduring popularity of characters like Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog.