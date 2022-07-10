Space invaders: The retro gaming exhibition with 'playable' classics

The Commodore 64 Home Computer, from the 1980s, on display at the Time and Tide Museum's with its latest exhibition Retro Games which runs until March 2023. - Credit: Time and Tide Museum.

An exhibition charting 40 years of arcade and computer games is opening in Great Yarmouth.

Retro Games, being staged at the Time and Tide Museum, is billed as "a journey through time" and features playable exhibits.

Binatone system complete with black and white TV for playing Pong at Great Yarmouth's Time and Tide Museum, on display as part of the Retro Games exhibition. - Credit: Time and Tide Museum

It starts off in a retro arcade with games like Pac Man and Space Invaders.

Visitors then travel through to a 1970's living room with playable Pong on a black and white TV set.

An Atari 2600 Games Console from the 1980's is on display at Great Yarmouth's Time and Tide Museum as part of its new exhibition Retro Games. - Credit: Time and Tide Museum

Other room recreations include a 1980's living room and a 1990's children’s bedroom complete with a PlayStation, SNES and MegaDrive, both with a playable TV.

Moving through to the 2000's visitors will have the chance to play an Xbox, Wii, Gamecube and dancemat.

The show is a collaboration between young people from the museum’s Kick the Dust youth engagement programme, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and students from East Norfolk and East Coast colleges.

A 1980's Nintendo Games Console is among exhibits at Great Yarmouth Time and Tide Museum's latest show Retro Games. - Credit: Time and Tide Museum

The "vibrant and immersive" exhibition opens on Monday July 11 tracing rapid technical advances and the enduring popularity of characters like Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog.



