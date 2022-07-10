News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Space invaders: The retro gaming exhibition with 'playable' classics

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 8:32 AM July 10, 2022
Updated: 8:37 AM July 10, 2022
Retro Games exhibition at Great Yarmouth's Time and Tide Museum.

The Commodore 64 Home Computer, from the 1980s, on display at the Time and Tide Museum's with its latest exhibition Retro Games which runs until March 2023. - Credit: Time and Tide Museum.

An exhibition charting 40 years of arcade and computer games is opening in Great Yarmouth.

Retro Games, being staged at the Time and Tide Museum, is billed as "a journey through time" and features playable exhibits.

Retro Games at Great Yarmouth's Time and Tide Museum

Binatone system complete with black and white TV for playing Pong at Great Yarmouth's Time and Tide Museum, on display as part of the Retro Games exhibition. - Credit: Time and Tide Museum

It starts off in a retro arcade with games like Pac Man and Space Invaders.

Visitors then travel through to a 1970's living room with playable Pong on a black and white TV set.

Retro Games at Great Yarmouth's Time and Tide Museum

An Atari 2600 Games Console from the 1980's is on display at Great Yarmouth's Time and Tide Museum as part of its new exhibition Retro Games. - Credit: Time and Tide Museum

Other room recreations include a 1980's living room and a 1990's children’s bedroom complete with a PlayStation, SNES and MegaDrive, both with a playable TV.

Moving through to the 2000's visitors will have the chance to play an Xbox, Wii, Gamecube and dancemat.

The show is a collaboration between young people from the museum’s Kick the Dust youth engagement programme, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and students from East Norfolk and East Coast colleges.

Retro Gaming at Great Yarmouth's Time and Tide Museum

A 1980's Nintendo Games Console is among exhibits at Great Yarmouth Time and Tide Museum's latest show Retro Games. - Credit: Time and Tide Museum

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum's plea after girl, 11, rushed to hospital after vaping
  2. 2 Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale
  3. 3 In pictures: Carnival joy returns to seaside resort
  1. 4 Police hunt wanted man in Great Yarmouth
  2. 5 £20m plan to revamp Great Yarmouth 'blight' area
  3. 6 Caister Lifeboat's 'world-leading' vessel is taking shape
  4. 7 £450,000 beach hut funding meeting to be held
  5. 8 Ladies night at racecourse will see Rylan lay on the tunes
  6. 9 In pictures: Queen's baton relay journeys through Norfolk
  7. 10 Queen's baton and carnival set to deliver 'super Saturday' in Yarmouth

The "vibrant and immersive" exhibition opens on Monday July 11 tracing rapid technical advances and the enduring popularity of characters like Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog.


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Channel 4 Hunted series winner Sarah Kibble reveals insider secrets after she won the show

Hunted winner reveals show secrets in Instagram diary

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach reopened on July 11, and daytime sessions have been selling out so far

Pleasure Beach running locals evening with discount for NR postcodes

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Caister FC has been handed fines and a warning by the FA

Football club fined and chairman suspended over FA breaches

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
ENTUA are campaigning for two hour train travel between Great Yarmouth and London. Picture: James B

Scaffolder faces losing job after smoking cannabis at work

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon