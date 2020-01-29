Relive the glory days of iconic nightclub at reunion bash

The Garibaldi nightclub in Great Yarmouth was party hot spot during its heyday Picture: Liz Reynolds

The nightclub may have been knocked down more than a decade ago, but the memories live on.

And those who let their hair down at Great Yarmouth's Garibaldi can relive the heady days of the 80s and 90s at a huge one-off reunion bash.

Bulldozed in 2006 the venue was a byword for cheesy music and drew in the crowds every weekend, hosting Ibiza-style foam parties towards the end, and helping local kebab shops to do a roaring trade.

Now, 20 years after resident DJ Trigger left "The Gari", as it was affectionately known, a community of clubbers can get misty-eyed over their dancing days at an event hosted by Gorleston's Ocean Room - which has a family connection to the club.

General manager Kelly Evans said her grandfather Gordon Edwards was at the helm from 1970 until around 1987, having taken on the Ocean Room in 1985.

She said it was fitting the event - born out of a social media post - would be coming to Gorleston given the link.

The night will feature tracks from the club's long heyday spanning the 60s to 2000 - with a focus on the 80s and 90s - and not forgetting the "slowies" at the end the night.

Mrs Evans said: "It is quite fitting really as the family used to be owners of the Garibaldi many years ago, with the legend showman that was Gordon Edwards, my grandfather who then went on to create the Ocean Room.

"I carry on the legacy today being the third generation to do so.

"The venue can hold up to 1,100 people for this type of event, which is sure to be a busy one.

"It is going to be a night to remember."

The Garibaldi was first a pub in the late 19th century and then a four storey boarding house.

At one time it hosted a bar called Patches. For many years it was painted pink but ended its life in distinctive purple and yellow shades.

It made way for housing in 2006.

DJ Trigger and DJ Phil will be back together spinning the discs on Saturday, February 29, 9pm-2am.

Entry £5 on the door, no advance tickets.