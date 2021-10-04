Hundreds of reusable cups are heading to Hemsby
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015
A seaside village is tackling throwaway culture with a reusable cup.
Hemsby is launching a trial which will see those buying takeaway hot drinks being offered the chance to pay a £1 deposit and return their durable cups at drop-off points.
As many as 1,000 cups could be put into circulation in a bid to cut down on single-use waste.
Ben Gulliver, Facet project officer with Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said the new, bright blue cups were on order.
Borough and county councillor James Bensly, who is driving the project, said it was "a small step in the right direction and a tool to help people on holiday or living here to recycle when out enjoying themselves" and "a win win for everybody."
You may also want to watch:
Among those signing up are Richardson's, Madison's, Hemsby Beach Cafe, and Oasis.
It comes as borough council papers reveal bins are clogged with takeaway cups many of which cannot be recycled because of their waxy lining.
Most Read
- 1 Easter Fair: New October date and location draws concerns
- 2 New homes' plan for remains of historic school site
- 3 Eight people rescued from sinking boat on River Bure
- 4 Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord
- 5 Stuck red light causes traffic disruption in Great Yarmouth
- 6 Chef turned baker opens first artisan shop in Great Yarmouth
- 7 New twist in Broads pub caravan row as prosecution is withdrawn
- 8 Hundreds of reusable cups are heading to Hemsby
- 9 Plant-based takeover of vintage cafe sells out in minutes
- 10 New Christmas market to be held in Gorleston's 'hidden gem'
The Hemsby cup will also bear the slogan 'choose to reuse'. A launch date has yet to be fixed.