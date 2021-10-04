Hundreds of reusable cups are heading to Hemsby

Published: 4:58 PM October 4, 2021 Updated: 5:04 PM October 4, 2021

Hemsby with its beach and attractions is a big draw for visitors, but they create a tide of rubbish too - especially when it comes to takeaway hot drinks. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

A seaside village is tackling throwaway culture with a reusable cup.

Hemsby is launching a trial which will see those buying takeaway hot drinks being offered the chance to pay a £1 deposit and return their durable cups at drop-off points.

As many as 1,000 cups could be put into circulation in a bid to cut down on single-use waste.

Ben Gulliver, Facet project officer with Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said the new, bright blue cups were on order.

Borough and county councillor James Bensly, who is driving the project, said it was "a small step in the right direction and a tool to help people on holiday or living here to recycle when out enjoying themselves" and "a win win for everybody."

You may also want to watch:

Among those signing up are Richardson's, Madison's, Hemsby Beach Cafe, and Oasis.

It comes as borough council papers reveal bins are clogged with takeaway cups many of which cannot be recycled because of their waxy lining.

The Hemsby cup will also bear the slogan 'choose to reuse'. A launch date has yet to be fixed.