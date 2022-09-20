Park in growing village set for £160,000 'levelling up' revamp

The park at Diana Way in Caister is in line for improvements including new tree planting and equipment aimed at achieving a Green Flag award under the Government's 'levelling up' proposals. - Credit: Google Maps

A village park is in line for a revamp after being selected from a shortlist of 20 across Great Yarmouth.

Levelling up criteria requires that the improvements to the park in Diana Way, Caister, will be enough for it to gain accreditation under the Green Flag awards, the benchmark of park quality.

Under the Government scheme aimed at improving green spaces in urban areas Great Yarmouth Borough Council has been allocated £85,000 and has until October 3 to submit proposals on how the money is spent.

Papers being presented to the council's environment committee which meets on Wednesday, September 21, say £47,500 can be spent on capital works, £18,500 on revenue, and £19,000 on tree planting.

Diana Way was identified as there is potential for an additional £75,000 developer contribution, increasing the total budget to £160,000.

The papers add: "This park is of a good size and will have space for tree planting, alongside capital works, and is a site which could achieve Green Flag status".

The committee meets to discuss the proposal at 6.30pm in the council chamber.