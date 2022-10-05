Kitten found in car engine at Halfords among rise of stray cats in Yarmouth
- Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue
When mechanics say the engine of a car is purring, they don't mean literally.
But that was the case at Halfords in Great Yarmouth when a stunned employee lifted the bonnet of a car - and found a kitten inside.
The feline was discovered when it fell from the car at the Gapton Hall Road site after the vehicle owner had travelled from their home in the Bradwell area.
With no idea how the cat got there or who she belonged to, she was taken into the care of East Coast Pet Rescue, based in the town.
Believed to be about 12-weeks-old, the black kitten - now named Hallie - survived the ordeal and has now been placed in a loving home.
But despite a happy ending for Hallie, this incident is one of many which have recently been reported in the Great Yarmouth area.
Sarah Evans, co-founder of East Coast Pet Rescue, said there has been a surge in dumped and stray kittens.
She said: "Currently, out of the 42 animals in their care, 22 are kittens.
"It's a very desperate situation at the moment.
"I think a lot of people bought animals during lockdown and now, with the cost of living crisis, people haven't got the time or money.
"They just don’t want them anymore and maybe people saw a demand so they started breeding their cats to make money but now they are not selling, so they just kick them out.
"It makes me feel sick."
Last month, the rescue centre also took in five kittens and their young mum after they were found abandoned in a cardboard box down an alleyway in Great Yarmouth.
In a separate incident, the RSPCA East Norfolk Branch also took over the care of eight kittens, in a terrible state, that had been dumped in a cardboard box by the River Yare in the town.
Ms Evans added: "If it’s a choice between dumping them or us putting a dog create in our house we will always do that - if it’s a dire situation.
"We would rather someone contact us and even though we are full we can still offer help and advice.
"The most important thing is to get your cat neutered, to stop them having kittens in the first place."