WATCH: Icicle the cat reunited with grateful owner after river rescue drama

Mandy Baker is full of praise for everyone involved in Icicle's dramatic rescue in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A cat is recovering at home after a river rescue ordeal that probably used up all his nine lives, his grateful owner has said.

Mandy Carter was oblivious to the action on Tuesday which saw a fleet of emergency services rush to the scene in Great Yarmouth where the unfortunate feline was stranded on a ledge.

Icicle the cat is being kept in for 24 hours after his river rescue ordeal. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She was alerted by an answerphone message from the RSPCA asking if she had a cat called Icicle and to call back urgently.

On hearing he had fallen in the river she immediately thought the worst and was stunned to hear he was alive and well and waiting to be brought home.

Icicle the cat is none the worse for his rescue ordeal and is enjoying being back at home with owner Mandy Baker. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"I literally just came in from B&M," she said.

"I had not even got my coat off when I got the voicemail and the news he had fallen in the river.

The cat launched itself into the water moments before the lifeboat crew arrived. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

"I got upset because I thought he had drowned, then I was overcome with shock that he was still alive.

Icicle the cat is recovering well after his dramatic RNLI rescue on the River Bure in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"I just hope it does not happen again.

"I think he has used up all his nine lives now,"

The white cat caught the attention of passers-by who initially wondered what was marooned in the river wall. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Miss Baker said Icicle was an affectionate cat and that she was surprised he had wandered so far from her home in Patterson Close.

She had last seen him in the early hours of the morning and had noted he hadn't come in for breakfast.

Icicle's owner Mandy Baker has expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in her rescue. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

When she picked him up he was cold and hungry and had slept for most of the day.

She had been advised to keep him in for 24 hours and said he was "nose to nose" with her other cat Shadow as they nuzzled up together.

A bedraggled cat has been rescued by the lifeboat in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

The cherished pet - part of a menagerie including two dogs, a parrot, and a snake - was being treated to lots of fuss but was "spoiled rotten" at the best of times, she added.

The white cat looking bedraggled before the lifeboat crew arrived. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

She said she was hugely thankful for everyone's efforts, from the passer-by Alex Smith who raised the alarm to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service who initially tried to rescue him and the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI lifeboat crew who picked him up as he struggled in the water.

A lifeboat crew was called out to rescue a white cat stuck high and not particularly dry in the river wall. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

"Words fail me," she said. "I am just so relieved. I cannot express how grateful I am."



