Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'He was cold and in shock' - Dog gets stranded in mouth of river

PUBLISHED: 11:41 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 03 June 2019

A dog was stranded in the mouth of the River Yare on Sunday (June 2) before being rescued. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeguard.

A dog was stranded in the mouth of the River Yare on Sunday (June 2) before being rescued. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeguard.

Archant

A dog stranded at the mouth of a Norfolk river was rescued by people in a passing speedboat.

A dog was stranded in the mouth of the River Yare on Sunday (June 2) before being rescued. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeguard.A dog was stranded in the mouth of the River Yare on Sunday (June 2) before being rescued. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeguard.

Tyson, a one-year-old toy poodle, had marooned himself on a piece of old infrastructure submerged in the mouth of the River Yare at Gorleston.

His predicament was first alerted to Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat at 2.04pm on Sunday (June 2) after a member of the public had called Humber Coastguard about a possible sighting of a dog on the skeleton works in the harbour mouth.

Once the sighting was confirmed, the inshore lifeboat, 'the Pride of Leicester', was launched to assist.

As the vessel was taking to the water, a private speedboat located the dog and the people onboard rescued him as they were passing.

Tyson was then transferred from the speedboat to the lifeboat.

And after being brought ashore, to Gorleston pier, a person approached the coastguards and said they had lost their dog.

Tyson had been getting plenty of attention from the lifeboat's crew and was reunited with his owners.

You may also want to watch:

Fortunately, he had not sustained any injuries and was just cold and in shock at his afternoon ordeal.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat would like to thank the kind individuals who helped to rescue the dog.

Most Read

Investigation under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Five garden lights thrown down road in Norfolk town

Police are investigating after five garden lights were damaged on Oriel Avenue in Gorleston on May 19. Picture: Google Maps.

‘He was cold and in shock’ - Dog gets stranded in mouth of river

A dog was stranded in the mouth of the River Yare on Sunday (June 2) before being rescued. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeguard.

Woman, 74, denied blue badge despite being ‘trapped’ in her car

Matthew Wheatley, Christine Wheatley and Paul Wheatley.

Firefighters tackle ‘out of control’ bonfire

Firefighters tackled an out of control bonfire outside Burgh Castle on Monday (June 3). Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Investigation under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Five garden lights thrown down road in Norfolk town

Police are investigating after five garden lights were damaged on Oriel Avenue in Gorleston on May 19. Picture: Google Maps.

‘He was cold and in shock’ - Dog gets stranded in mouth of river

A dog was stranded in the mouth of the River Yare on Sunday (June 2) before being rescued. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeguard.

Woman, 74, denied blue badge despite being ‘trapped’ in her car

Matthew Wheatley, Christine Wheatley and Paul Wheatley.

Firefighters tackle ‘out of control’ bonfire

Firefighters tackled an out of control bonfire outside Burgh Castle on Monday (June 3). Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Investigation under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Free wifi for Great Yarmouth town centre?

Great Yarmouth Borough Council will discuss plans to introduce free public wifi to the town centre. Picture: Antony Kelly

The East of England Co-op is giving away free breakfasts!

The Sourced Locally sausage patties in the special breakfast pack make a lovely burger Picture: Submitted

Firefighters tackle ‘out of control’ bonfire

Firefighters tackled an out of control bonfire outside Burgh Castle on Monday (June 3). Picture: Chris Bishop

‘He was cold and in shock’ - Dog gets stranded in mouth of river

A dog was stranded in the mouth of the River Yare on Sunday (June 2) before being rescued. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeguard.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists