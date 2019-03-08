'He was cold and in shock' - Dog gets stranded in mouth of river

A dog was stranded in the mouth of the River Yare on Sunday (June 2) before being rescued. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeguard. Archant

A dog stranded at the mouth of a Norfolk river was rescued by people in a passing speedboat.

Tyson, a one-year-old toy poodle, had marooned himself on a piece of old infrastructure submerged in the mouth of the River Yare at Gorleston.

His predicament was first alerted to Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat at 2.04pm on Sunday (June 2) after a member of the public had called Humber Coastguard about a possible sighting of a dog on the skeleton works in the harbour mouth.

Once the sighting was confirmed, the inshore lifeboat, 'the Pride of Leicester', was launched to assist.

As the vessel was taking to the water, a private speedboat located the dog and the people onboard rescued him as they were passing.

Tyson was then transferred from the speedboat to the lifeboat.

And after being brought ashore, to Gorleston pier, a person approached the coastguards and said they had lost their dog.

Tyson had been getting plenty of attention from the lifeboat's crew and was reunited with his owners.

Fortunately, he had not sustained any injuries and was just cold and in shock at his afternoon ordeal.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat would like to thank the kind individuals who helped to rescue the dog.